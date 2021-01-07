Bedok North residents fed up after neighbour with special needs throws “dung bombs” at them

- Advertisement -

The residents of Block 404 Bedok North Avenue 3 are divided as to how they should deal with a 25-year-old neighbour who has been harassing them for many years. Some are fed up and think the police should intervene while many others have expressed a willingness to tolerate the harassment, since the man has special needs.

One resident became very fed up with her neighbours harassment, especially after an incident that occurred five years ago. In early 2015, the resident was alighting from a taxi when the man rushed to her and spilled an unknown liquid on her.

She told the Chinese daily: “I was so scared that I backed away quickly. Although I succeeded in evading, I was still very scared. If it is a dangerous substance, what should I do? Who should be responsible?”

Revealing that this is not the first time she has felt outraged by the young man’s behaviour, the 41-year-old said: “I wanted to call the police for help many times, but after all I couldn’t bear it, so I had to endure it silently.”

The resident claimed that her neighbour has repeatedly harassed other residents by throwing “dung bombs” at them, banging on their kitchen walls, and using bamboo poles to pry open their trash cans.

Some frustrated residents organised a petition to get the authorities involved so that the man could receive appropriate treatment. However, some others believe that they should be more tolerant and give the young man more space and education.

A neighbour who has known the young man since he was a little boy said that he was more naughty when he was younger but has gradually mellowed over recent years. He said: “He is quiet on weekdays, he does not speak when he meets people, and he does not harass others.”

Revealing that the man’s mother personally came to apologize and promised to educate her son when he turned off his switch for fun, the neighbour said: “We all understand their situation. Although we face problems, we don’t blame him too much, and hope that other neighbors can also be more tolerant.”

The police have confirmed that a report involving the man was lodged at 2.11am on Tuesday (5 Jan). A dispute apparently occurred at the block between the man and someone else but both parties were advised to resolve the matter peacefully without further police assistance.