Bedbug complaints lead to Suntec City Rest N Go massage chairs getting roped off

The Rest N Go massage chairs at Suntec City, located near Crawfurd Medical, had reportedly been roped off after complaints of a possible bedbug infestation emerged online.

A mall patron took to Facebook on 15 May and claimed to have suffered painful after-effects following a session on one of the chairs.

“Sat on one that came with a really bad infestation yesterday, and it was hell,” the post read, “The bite swell has mostly subsided, but my arm muscles cramp every now and then, and it hurts.”

Another netizen wrote in to citizen journalism portal Stomp, alleging that his girlfriend was also bitten after using one of the chairs.

“She says the bitten area feels cramped, but the welts are gone,” he said, “The mall has already roped it off and sprayed it.”

A spokesperson for Rest N Go told Stomp that the company is taking the matter seriously.

“We are currently investigating this matter and have reached out to the complainant to gather more information,” the spokesperson said, “Rest assured, we will not take this matter lightly.”

The company emphasised its commitment to hygiene and customer satisfaction, noting that pest control services are regularly engaged across all their outlets.

“Ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers is our top priority,” the spokesperson added, “Hygiene serves as the most important aspect in ensuring customers’ comfortable experience, therefore pest control services have been consistently engaged by us, to ensure a pest-free environment not only in this case, but across all our locations.”