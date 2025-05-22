Thursday, May 22, 2025
26.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo for illustrative purposes only (WM Commons)
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Bedbug complaints lead to Suntec City Rest N Go massage chairs getting roped off

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

The Rest N Go massage chairs at Suntec City, located near Crawfurd Medical, had reportedly been roped off after complaints of a possible bedbug infestation emerged online.

A mall patron took to Facebook on 15 May and claimed to have suffered painful after-effects following a session on one of the chairs.

“Sat on one that came with a really bad infestation yesterday, and it was hell,” the post read, “The bite swell has mostly subsided, but my arm muscles cramp every now and then, and it hurts.”

Another netizen wrote in to citizen journalism portal Stomp, alleging that his girlfriend was also bitten after using one of the chairs.

- Advertisement -

“She says the bitten area feels cramped, but the welts are gone,” he said, “The mall has already roped it off and sprayed it.”

A spokesperson for Rest N Go told Stomp that the company is taking the matter seriously.

“We are currently investigating this matter and have reached out to the complainant to gather more information,” the spokesperson said, “Rest assured, we will not take this matter lightly.”

See also  Buyer of S$41.6m Tampines kopitiam also buys nearby coffeeshop for S$16.8m, only 1 stall to stay

The company emphasised its commitment to hygiene and customer satisfaction, noting that pest control services are regularly engaged across all their outlets.

- Advertisement -

“Ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers is our top priority,” the spokesperson added, “Hygiene serves as the most important aspect in ensuring customers’ comfortable experience, therefore pest control services have been consistently engaged by us, to ensure a pest-free environment not only in this case, but across all our locations.”

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Featured News

SG worker shares new colleague is being bullied, asks if she should step in

SINGAPORE: A local employee has shared on social media...
Relationships

‘Is this normal?’: Student says she feels financially burdened by father who keeps asking for money

SINGAPORE: A full-time student has taken to social media...
In the Hood

81-year-old assaulted and robbed of $200 near Redhill Close

A routine afternoon turned violent for an 81-year-old man...
Singapore News

Amos Yee to remain in US jail another six months, faces possible lifetime monitoring

Convicted sex offender and former Singaporean blogger Amos Yee...
In the Hood

Female BMW driver charged with hit and run after running red light and crashing into motorcyclist

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old woman who allegedly ran a red...
Uncategorized

Trust in Singapore banks dips slightly for second consecutive year but remains high

SINGAPORE: Trust in banks among Singaporeans has dipped slightly,...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

81-year-old assaulted and robbed of $200 near Redhill Close

A routine afternoon turned violent for an 81-year-old man...

Amos Yee to remain in US jail another six months, faces possible lifetime monitoring

Convicted sex offender and former Singaporean blogger Amos Yee...

Female BMW driver charged with hit and run after running red light and crashing into motorcyclist

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old woman who allegedly ran a red...

‘Real-world deepfake’ — Woman thrilled at ‘chance encounter’ with ex-DBS chief Piyush Gupta, but turns out it isn’t him

SINGAPORE: In what some LinkedIn users are calling the...

Business

SG worker shares new colleague is being bullied, asks if she should step in

SINGAPORE: A local employee has shared on social media...

Fraud and scams driven by generative AI are now among the biggest cyber threats in the financial sector

SINGAPORE: Fraud and scams driven by generative artificial intelligence...

Car buying myths that could cost you — and what to do instead

Purchasing a vehicle is one of the major financial...

Writing under surveillance by bots

What a piece of work wrought by the developers!...

Singapore Politics

Andre Low, Eileen Chong say they’re ‘humbled’ and ‘honoured’ to serve as NCMPs

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) announced on Monday evening...

When “pro-Singapore” and “America first” converge

Singapore’s founding fathers didn’t always sing from the same...

SDP launches petition to reform Singapore’s electoral system including abolishing GRC system

SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 18), at an appreciation dinner...

Green promises, grey realities: Is Singapore’s sustainability agenda working?

SINGAPORE: On paper, Singapore’s sustainable initiatives read like a...

© The Independent Singapore