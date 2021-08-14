Barbie Hsu and husband have reconciled 3 months after divorce claims, according to star’s mum

- Advertisement -

Taipei — In June, fans were shocked when Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announced that she had filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei.

Hsu, 44 said that divorce proceedings were underway while Wang, 39 as well as both their mothers denied the rumours. The couple amended their relationship three months later.

On August 10, Hsu’s mother was interviewed by the media and she shared that the couple have “reconciled” but stopped short of saying more. “This is their family matter, I do not wish to talk more about it,” she said.

Wang returned to China in March to focus on the opening of his new restaurant while Hsu stayed with their children, Hsi-Yueh, seven and Hsi-Lin, five, in Taiwan. Wang wanted to fly to Taiwan when the divorce rumours first broke out. He wanted to appease Hsu but his mother-in-law discouraged him from doing so, according to 8days.sg.

“He would have to spend a lot of time in quarantine and would not be able to take care of his businesses, so I advised him to assess the situation first and to bear with things a little longer,” she told Apple Daily.

When asked how things are between the couple, she said: “The are like a bickering couple. They have nothing better to do,” adding that if they were to divorce, she would “give them 50 beatings”.

Mama Hsu also talked about her younger daughter Dee Hsu during the interview. The 43-year-old Taiwanese host had incurred the wrath of Chinese netizens last week when she called Taiwanese Olympians “our national athletes”.

She was accused of “making use of the Olympics to show her support for Taiwan’s independence” and lost four endorsements in China as a result.

“I can only use the word ‘injustice’ to describe [the matter],” said Mama Hsu.

“Dee spoke about [the Olympics] like how a normal person would…. Our family hates politics the most. I hope netizens will gradually ease their anger,” she added.

Mama Hsu was also not pleased when netizens turned against Wang when he spoke up for Dee on Weibo.

First, they told him to divorce Barbie to “show [his] stance” and then asked him to take his children back to China so they would not be brainwashed by Taiwan’s “pro-independence education”.

"I [as their mother] did not even say anything about this, who are the netizens to comment on it?" she said.

