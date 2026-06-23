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Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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People walking through a tunnel with a bright light in front of them. (Photo by General Kenobi on Pexels. )
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Bangladesh requests Malaysia to expand foreign worker hiring

Kazi Mahmood
By Kazi Mahmood

MALAYSIA: Bangladesh has urged Malaysia to reopen its labour market, pledging with Kuala Lumpur to reform recruitment practices long plagued by exploitation. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman raised the issue with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, stressing the need for transparent, fair, and affordable hiring. 

Both leaders agreed to reduce intermediaries and costs while addressing undocumented workers through recalibration and repatriation. Anwar emphasised that abuses against foreign labour “cannot be tolerated,” noting Malaysia’s reliance on migrant workers must be balanced with protecting their welfare and dignity.

Despite the narrative being presented, many social media users appear to disagree with the sentiment. On X, one argued that the Malaysian government should not blindly comply with the demands of other countries. The user also alleged that some migrant workers enter the country through syndicates, which may expose them to exploitation and mistreatment.

Others argued that Malaysia already has a sufficient pool of unemployed workers. One claimed that thousands of Malaysians remain out of work and urged the government to prioritise local hiring over the recruitment of foreign workers. They questioned the rationale behind bringing in more foreign labour while many Malaysians are still seeking employment, describing the move as counterintuitive.

In response to claims that foreign workers are taking jobs away from Malaysians, some users questioned which sectors the unemployed are actually seeking work in. Another X user asked whether these unemployed Malaysians are concentrated in corporate roles or in sectors such as agriculture.  They suggested that many labour-intensive and low-skilled jobs remain unattractive to local workers, which is why employers continue to rely on foreign labour to fill vacancies.

Meanwhile, another argued that Bangladesh should address its domestic challenges rather than expect other countries to help resolve them. They pointed to corruption as one of the country’s most pressing issues and suggested that meaningful reforms to reduce corruption would be among the most effective ways to improve conditions and create opportunities for its citizens.

Malaysia faces its own economic and labour challenges and continues to depend on foreign workers to fill labour-intensive and low-skilled positions. 

Those who oppose the employment of foreign labour should be willing to take up these jobs themselves; however, such roles remain unpopular among local workers despite the persistent demand. 

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