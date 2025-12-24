// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
31.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Chao Phraya River / Wikimedia Commons
International
2 min.Read

Bangkok takes center stage: CNN names ICONSIAM its Asia-Pacific hub for New Year’s Eve 2025

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

THAILAND: Bangkok is getting ready for a truly unforgettable moment. For the first time ever, CNN will ring in the New Year live from Thailand’s capital, putting the city firmly in the global spotlight. The network will set up one of its Asia-Pacific Live Studios at ICONSIAM, the iconic riverside destination along the Chao Phraya River, turning Bangkok into a worldwide New Year’s Eve focal point.

Guiding viewers through the celebrations will be CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout and senior international correspondent Will Ripley. From the banks of the river, their live reports—both sights and sounds—will be beamed across CNN’s global network, reaching audiences around the world on television and digital platforms.

This breakthrough is more than just a program. It’s a commanding declaration of Thailand’s rising prominence, poise and competence in the global arena. It also marks the very first time CNN has put up a full-sized Live Studio in Thailand for a most important international affair—an accomplishment that expresses volumes about Bangkok’s growing profile.

See also  DeSantis-Aligned Super PAC CEO Steps Down Amid Presidential Race

At the centre of it all is the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 at ICONSIAM. Recently named by the MAPIC Awards 2025 as one of the world’s three most influential developments of the past 30 years, the event brings together public and private sectors, local communities, and international partners. Under the theme “A Global Phenomenal Celebration at the Icon Unrivalled,” it reflects Thailand’s growing reputation as one of the world’s most exciting places to welcome the New Year.

From Dec 27 to 31, River Park at ICONSIAM will host five days of festivities that blend modern entertainment with Thai charm.

The scale of the event—and CNN’s decision to broadcast from Bangkok—highlights the global appeal of the Chao Phraya riverside and the world-class standards of Thailand’s countdown celebrations. Bangkok now joins the ranks of global cities such as New York, London, Tokyo, Sydney, and Abu Dhabi as one of CNN’s key New Year’s Eve broadcast locations.

See also  Fighting the pandemic: Back to basics

One of the most moving highlights of Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 will be the 4D sky performance “In Eternity Reverence,” held in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother. The show is the result of a landmark collaboration between Crostars, a leading drone show company from China, and Okuchi Yoshimasa, the acclaimed Japanese director known for his sustainable fireworks artistry.

Adding to the global flavour, international star Mark Tuan will make a special appearance, performing alongside iconic Thai artists for the first time on New Year’s Eve.

As midnight approaches, River Park will transform into the largest riverfront dance floor along the Chao Phraya River.

Everyone is invited to be part of the moment. Locals and visitors can join the festivities in person at ICONSIAM, while viewers around the world can tune in to CNN’s live coverage between 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Thailand time. Across the country, major Thai TV channels and leading online platforms will broadcast the countdown live, with ICONSIAM’s Facebook and YouTube channels starting coverage earlier in the afternoon.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

‘Are degrees just a scam?’: Fresh grad questions the value of university as employers increasingly prefer diploma holders with work experience

SINGAPORE: “Are degrees just a scam?” A frustrated fresh...

Million-dollar HDB resale flats rise nearly 50% to over 1,500 in 2025

SINGAPORE: Million-dollar Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale flat...

Geolah and Trans-Cab join Singapore’s full ride-hailing operators after LTA licence approval

SINGAPORE: Geolah and Trans-Cab will be joining Singapore’s full...

India, New Zealand seal landmark free trade deal, paving way for duty-free commerce

India and New Zealand took a big step closer...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //