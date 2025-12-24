Bangkok takes center stage: CNN names ICONSIAM its Asia-Pacific hub for New Year’s Eve 2025

THAILAND: Bangkok is getting ready for a truly unforgettable moment. For the first time ever, CNN will ring in the New Year live from Thailand’s capital, putting the city firmly in the global spotlight. The network will set up one of its Asia-Pacific Live Studios at ICONSIAM, the iconic riverside destination along the Chao Phraya River, turning Bangkok into a worldwide New Year’s Eve focal point.

Guiding viewers through the celebrations will be CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout and senior international correspondent Will Ripley. From the banks of the river, their live reports—both sights and sounds—will be beamed across CNN’s global network, reaching audiences around the world on television and digital platforms.

This breakthrough is more than just a program. It’s a commanding declaration of Thailand’s rising prominence, poise and competence in the global arena. It also marks the very first time CNN has put up a full-sized Live Studio in Thailand for a most important international affair—an accomplishment that expresses volumes about Bangkok’s growing profile.

At the centre of it all is the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 at ICONSIAM. Recently named by the MAPIC Awards 2025 as one of the world’s three most influential developments of the past 30 years, the event brings together public and private sectors, local communities, and international partners. Under the theme “A Global Phenomenal Celebration at the Icon Unrivalled,” it reflects Thailand’s growing reputation as one of the world’s most exciting places to welcome the New Year.

From Dec 27 to 31, River Park at ICONSIAM will host five days of festivities that blend modern entertainment with Thai charm.

The scale of the event—and CNN’s decision to broadcast from Bangkok—highlights the global appeal of the Chao Phraya riverside and the world-class standards of Thailand’s countdown celebrations. Bangkok now joins the ranks of global cities such as New York, London, Tokyo, Sydney, and Abu Dhabi as one of CNN’s key New Year’s Eve broadcast locations.

One of the most moving highlights of Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 will be the 4D sky performance “In Eternity Reverence,” held in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother. The show is the result of a landmark collaboration between Crostars, a leading drone show company from China, and Okuchi Yoshimasa, the acclaimed Japanese director known for his sustainable fireworks artistry.

Adding to the global flavour, international star Mark Tuan will make a special appearance, performing alongside iconic Thai artists for the first time on New Year’s Eve.

As midnight approaches, River Park will transform into the largest riverfront dance floor along the Chao Phraya River.

Everyone is invited to be part of the moment. Locals and visitors can join the festivities in person at ICONSIAM, while viewers around the world can tune in to CNN’s live coverage between 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Thailand time. Across the country, major Thai TV channels and leading online platforms will broadcast the countdown live, with ICONSIAM’s Facebook and YouTube channels starting coverage earlier in the afternoon.