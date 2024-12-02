SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are becoming more informed about their consumer rights, according to a recent survey commissioned by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).

Conducted by an independent research and consulting agency, the survey revealed a significant increase in public awareness of consumer protection laws and the role of CASE, marking a milestone in consumer advocacy efforts.

The survey gathered responses from over 1,500 individuals between February and June 2024 and found that 65.6% of respondents were aware of CASE’s existence. This figure represents a notable increase from last year and sets a new record in public awareness of the organization.

Additionally, awareness of key consumer protection laws showed considerable growth. Awareness of the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act rose by 4.6 percentage points to 43.7%, while recognition of the Lemon Law climbed by 4.5 percentage points to 51.1%.

The public awareness index, a measure of overall understanding of consumer rights and protections, also reached a historic high of 66.9%, up from 63.4% in 2023.

These figures reflect a growing understanding of consumer rights among Singaporeans and the effectiveness of ongoing educational campaigns.

The survey also explored public perceptions of specific consumer issues. Nearly half (49.9%) of respondents expressed concern about the sale of scalped tickets, a contentious issue in the entertainment industry.

Disputes related to shared car services were a concern for 38.6% of respondents, while 32.2% voiced worries about “greenwashing,” where companies make misleading claims about their environmental practices.

In light of these concerns, many respondents emphasized the need for CASE to bolster its efforts in addressing these problems.

From tackling unethical ticket resales to ensuring transparency in sustainability claims, there is a clear public demand for stronger consumer protection measures.

CASE’s efforts to promote consumer rights and awareness appear to be paying off, as reflected in the survey’s positive results. However, the organization faces new challenges as it works to safeguard the interests of consumers in an increasingly complex marketplace.

Featured image by DepositPhotos