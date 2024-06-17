International

Australian experts moot new theory that a “thunderstorm” is to blame for SQ321 incident

ByMary Alavanza

June 17, 2024
Singapore Airlines Plane

AUSTRALIA: Australian experts have proposed a new theory suggesting that a “thunderstorm” is to blame for the SQ321 incident that led to the death of a man and injuries to dozens of passengers.

On May 20, Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok following a severe “altitude drop,” causing chaos within the cabin.

While Singapore Airlines attributed the incident to “extreme turbulence,” a group of experts representing many passengers in a legal class action for compensation suggested otherwise. They believe the aircraft flew through the top of a thunderstorm.

Their investigation revealed that the flight came dangerously close to a thunderstorm, traversing an area notorious for such activity in the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

According to News.com.au, Peter Carter, the director of Carter Capner who initiated the class action, argues that this theory challenges the perception that the incident was an unavoidable “freak accident.”

“It was avoidable,” he stated to News.com.au.

According to Mr Carter, “It’s the wrong conclusion to come to just on an interim basis. The working theory should really be that it was a storm unless proved otherwise, and it’s created a heightened fear of about flying experience, which is misplaced.”

See also  Singapore Airlines flight attendant uniform sold online in UK as ‘Vintage African Ankara Dress’

Supporting this view, Ron Bartsch, former head of safety at Qantas and chair of Avlaw aviation consulting, also questioned the idea of the event being a rare accident.

He noted that the pilot had activated the seat belt sign before the incident, implying that the crew had detected something on the radar.

“To me, it very much suggests that it was something that was visible on the radar. There must have been some indication that something was happening,” Mr Bartsch said.

Mr Bartsch added that experienced pilots typically avoid such storm-prone areas or reduce the aircraft’s speed to minimise cabin injuries.

On June 11, Singapore Airlines announced that it offered passengers with minor injuries aboard the turbulent SQ321 flight US$10,000 (S$13,500).

For those with serious injuries, “we have invited them to discuss a compensation offer to meet each of their specific circumstances when they feel well and ready to do so,” SIA said. /TISG

See also  SIA apologises after passengers were left stranded at KLIA for over 7 hours

Read also: SIA turbulent flight passengers suffering spinal and brain injuries could seek 8-figure payouts

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Certificate of Entitlement doesn’t entitle Singapore motorists the right to ugly behaviour and selfish attitudes in Malaysia

September 22, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

CLOB: David Gerald and the Malaysian Goliath

September 22, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
In the Hood

Uncle got “S$50 on his mind” while riding on bus — Singaporeans share hilarious theories behind elderly man’s DIY cash headband

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Travel

“You have my word” — Johor Chief Minister says he will “personally address” Singaporeans’ “painful” Vehicle Entry Permit concerns

September 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.