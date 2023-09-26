Austin Rivers Is Keen On Playing For Heat And Celtics » Sportsry

On September 20th, the Bill Simmons Podcast aired an episode in which NBA free-agent Austin Rivers talked about how he wants to play for the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

“Miami is a dream destination for every player like me because [Coach] Spo doesn’t coach based anybody off merit or contract,” Rivers said. “He plays who’s gonna play the hardest and who’s gonna help win the damn game. They try to win games over there.”

“I would do anything to play for the Miami Heat, seriously,” Rivers said. “Like, that’s like number one choice for me would be to play for Spo and play with guys like Jimmy. Like f–king dogs, man. Like dogs, bro. Go out there. Play through illness, play through injury, play through soreness. Defend.” He continued.

Rivers’ comments were also shared on the NBA Central’s X (Twitter) account, where majority of X users reacted negatively to his statement.

Why is everyone tryna ring chase in Miami😭😭 like they’re not winning with or without dame- @ChaseHoops_

And Miami would do anything to keep you from playing for Miami! 😂 “Players Like Me” boyyyyyyyyyyy-@SteamDecks

You wouldn’t play in Miami either…. and they didn’t sign you for a reason.-@b_su27

Since making his NBA debut in 2012, Austin Rivers has had stints with eight different teams. In the 2022-23 season, he donned the Minnesota Timberwolves jersey, following a 67-game appearance with the Denver Nuggets in the 2021-22 season, where he averaged 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

As a current free agent, Rivers made no secret of his desire to join the Miami Heat during the podcast. However, this aspiration appears unlikely to materialize soon, given the Heat’s ongoing pursuit of Damian Lillard since the start of the offseason.

Nevertheless, Rivers has another team on his radar: the Boston Celtics. During the podcast conversation with Simmons, he disclosed that he had initiated contact with Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens and had an encouraging conversation.

Now fans are waiting to see who Rivers will end up joining before the regular season starts.

