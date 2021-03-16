Auntie sprays Baygon on the vegetables she sells at the market

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A viral video of an auntie in the market spraying insecticide on the produce she sells has made its way round the internet.

The video, shared on social media on Monday (Mar 15), showed an elderly auntie squatting and looking through the vegetables she sells for insects.

The 22-second-long clip shows the auntie holding a can of Baygon, an insecticide used for extermination and control of household pests such as crickets, roaches, ants, carpenter ants, spiders, silverfish and mosquitoes.

The elderly woman is known to sell vegetables and bananas at the market at Bangkit.

According to the makers of Baygon, it is harmful if swallowed. They also caution that it should not be sprayed on humans, pets, plants or contaminate feed, foodstuffs, dishes or utensils.

Netizens added that even in the video, they could see insects running around among her produce. At the 6-second mark, an insect – possibly a cockroach – can be clearly seen crawling onto the woman’s foot.

People who commented on the video were divided into two camps. One group felt the auntie’s actions should have been reported to avoid future incidents while the second group said that, instead of ruining her livelihood, the person who filmed the video should have called her aside and spoken to her.



