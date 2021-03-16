Home News Auntie sprays Baygon on the vegetables she sells at the market

Auntie sprays Baygon on the vegetables she sells at the market

Video shows insects crawling in her produce

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A viral video of an auntie in the market spraying insecticide on the produce she sells has made its way round the internet.

The video, shared on social media on Monday (Mar 15), showed an elderly auntie squatting and looking through the vegetables she sells for insects.

The 22-second-long clip shows the auntie holding a can of Baygon, an insecticide used for extermination and control of household pests such as crickets, roaches, ants, carpenter ants, spiders, silverfish and mosquitoes.

The elderly woman is known to sell vegetables and bananas at the market at Bangkit.

- Advertisement -

According to the makers of Baygon, it is harmful if swallowed. They also caution that it should not be sprayed on humans, pets, plants or contaminate feed, foodstuffs, dishes or utensils.

Netizens added that even in the video, they could see insects running around among her produce. At the 6-second mark, an insect – possibly a cockroach – can be clearly seen crawling onto the woman’s foot.

People who commented on the video were divided into two camps. One group  felt the auntie’s actions should have been reported to avoid future incidents while the second group said that, instead of ruining her livelihood, the person who filmed the video should have called her aside and spoken to her.

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Motorcyclist killed in accident with minibus on PIE

Singapore – An accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday morning (Mar 13) between a motorcycle and minibus resulted in the death of the rider. Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted news of the accident which happened along PIE...
View Post
Featured News

Unleash The Roar: Worthy goal – or just another pipe dream?

Here we go again. And, truly, I wish the Football Association of Singapore well with its ambitious Unleash The Roar project to get Singapore into the FIFA World Cup 2034 finals. You may wonder why 2034. For those who are not...
View Post
Featured News

S’pore recalls eggs from M’sian farm due to presence of Salmonella bacteria

Singapore – Several importers were directed by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Mar 12) to recall eggs from a farm in Malaysia after detecting the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in the eggs. SFA announced in a media release on...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent