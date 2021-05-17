Auntie not wearing a mask at Tiong Bahru Plaza yells: ‘Just now drop on the floor la!’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Another video of a woman walking around without a mask has resurfaced, making its way around the internet.

A woman at Tiong Bahru Plaza was seen not wearing a mask. In a video taken and posted on TikTok, the woman can be seen rummaging around in her bag before taking a mask out.

The man filming the video confronts her and says: “I just told you to put on a mask right? You’re just being -“

“Just now drop on the floor la!” she rudely shouts at the man.

The man filming denied it and said that when he saw her she was not wearing one at all.

“Get lost, you. Stupid,” she yelled at him when he threatened to “show everyone” the video.

While it is unclear when the video was taken, it was circulated on Monday (May 17).

Over the weekend, another woman was caught on camera refusing to wear a face mask, despite being asked to do so by safe distancing ambassadors.

She was spotted repeatedly asking for the safe distancing ambassadors’ badges as they advised her to wear a mask while queueing at Marina Bay Sands. /TISG

