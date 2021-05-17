International COVID 19 Auntie not wearing a mask at Tiong Bahru Plaza yells: 'Just now...

Auntie not wearing a mask at Tiong Bahru Plaza yells: ‘Just now drop on the floor la!’

Another woman refusing to wear a mask asks for safe distancing ambassadors' badges

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Another video of a woman walking around without a mask has resurfaced, making its way around the internet.

A woman at Tiong Bahru Plaza was seen not wearing a mask. In a video taken and posted on TikTok, the woman can be seen rummaging around in her bag before taking a mask out.

The man filming the video confronts her and says: “I just told you to put on a mask right? You’re just being -“

“Just now drop on the floor la!” she rudely shouts at the man.

- Advertisement -

The man filming denied it and said that when he saw her she was not wearing one at all.

“Get lost, you. Stupid,” she yelled at him when he threatened to “show everyone” the video.

While it is unclear when the video was taken, it was circulated on Monday (May 17).

Over the weekend, another woman was caught on camera refusing to wear a face mask, despite being asked to do so by safe distancing ambassadors.

She was spotted repeatedly asking for the safe distancing ambassadors’ badges as they advised her to wear a mask while queueing at Marina Bay Sands. /TISG

Read related: Woman refuses to wear a mask, asks for safe distancing ambassador’s badge in order to put one on

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Jewel Changi Airport and passenger terminals closed to the public for two weeks

Singapore -- Jewel Changi Airport and all the Changi Airport passenger terminal buildings will be closed to the public for 14 days from May 13 to May 27 due to a Covid-19 cluster linked to a cleaner who worked at Terminal...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim argues for more ‘soft infrastructure’ investment despite Singa Bill focus on ‘hard infrastructure’

Singapore — Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim wants the new Singa Bill to allow investments not only in physical infrastructure but also in human capital. There has been a lot of chatter among the intellectual and policy classes worldwide about investing in...
View Post
Featured News

Couple arrested in S’pore for suspected involvement in baby dumping case

Singapore – A man and a woman, both 25 years old, were arrested by the police for allegedly dumping the body of a newborn in Taiwan in 2019. The police confirmed that the pair were taken into custody on Apr 28 following...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent