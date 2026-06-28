‘At what point is enough enough?’ Singaporeans discuss when to stop chasing a higher salary

SINGAPORE: There will be a point in every person’s life when obtaining a good-paying job is all that matters. However, when reality truly hits, having a career with a consistent payout might not be enough to have a life well-lived for others.

On Reddit, a netizen shared that he/she is trying to figure out what really matters more in the long run. The netizen admitted that having a higher-paying position in his/her job could increase income, but it would entail longer working hours, more stress, and less work flexibility.

With this, he/she is faced with a question as to where to draw the line, where money was not the only thing worth fighting for. The netizen curiously asked: “At what point do you stop chasing a higher salary and prioritise quality of life?”

Many netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions to answer the question. One commented that she stopped chasing a higher salary when she had kids, and there is a moment in his career when she is both having decent earnings and a decent amount of hours/stress at work.

“If you keep hanging out with people who compare salaries and lifestyle, you’ll always feel inadequate and get stuck with the chase for something more or something better,” another netizen claimed.

One more netizen remarked that there will come a time when all of us will know that we have reached our maximum potential and that we are not able to go any further.

A netizen further added: “When it supports a lifestyle you can be happy with. I’m gonna assume you want to settle down, have kids and your own house. High income doesn’t mean you have a better life in terms of mental well-being, and if it comes with longer hours taking you away from your own family and friends, that has drawbacks too.”

“Balance in life is always key, you may chase money but only for what is essential, never more,” a comment concluded.

Ultimately, the answers vary from one person to another. There is nothing wrong with chasing higher pay in one’s career; what’s important is to remember that it should not take away the things that make life even more meaningful, such as time, health, good relationships, and mental peace.