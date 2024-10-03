KOREA: The late Lee Sun Kyun has been posthumously honored with the Korean Film Achievement Award for his significant contributions to Korean cinema and its global recognition, at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. Known for his versatility, Lee Sun Kyun took on diverse roles in productions ranging from romantic comedies like Coffee Prince to emotionally intense dramas like My Mister and socially impactful films like Parasite.

Tear-jerking

During the award ceremony on October 2, 2024, a tribute video was played, bringing tears to the eyes of fellow actors Song Joong Ki, Lee Hee Joon, and Ha Yoon Kyung. The festival also announced a special exhibition dedicated to Lee Sun Kyun, featuring six of his most notable works. These include early films like Paju, Our Sunhi, and A Hard Day, which demonstrate his exceptional range and talent. His global achievements, including Parasite and My Mister (starring alongside IU), will also be part of the exhibition.

In addition, his final film Land of Happiness, which premiered on August 14, 2024, in South Korea, will be showcased. Directed by Choo Chang Min, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Jae Myung, and Jin Ki Joo. Masquerade and Late Blossom are some of the films the director is known for.

Heartbreaking end

Lee Sun Kyun’s life took a tragic turn when he became the subject of an investigation for illegal narcotics use in Oct 2023. On December 27, 2023, he was found unconscious in his car and later confirmed dead, marking a heartbreaking end to the career of one of Korea’s most respected actors.

He was a renowned South Korean actor who gained international recognition for his role in the critically acclaimed film Parasite. His performance in the film earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award along with his castmates. He was known for his versatile acting, appearing in various genres such as dramas, comedies, and thrillers.