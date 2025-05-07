Wednesday, May 7, 2025
31.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Depositphotos/ dookdui (for illustration purposes only)
Jobs
2 min.Read

‘At my wits’ end’ — 30-ish Singaporean struggles to find job after 1.5 years of being unemployed

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A jobless Singaporean in their early 30s took to Reddit to ask for help, seeking recommendations for how to get a job after they’ve been unemployed for one and a half years.

In a post on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (May 7), u/draftlanes wrote that even getting any opportunities to get interviewed has been a struggle, adding, “at this point it’s just been very demoralising and I feel like I’d take any role.”

They wrote that they have experience with coding mobile apps, have worked as a legal assistant, and “touched on stuff like QA and project management.”

They’re aware that the job market for positions involving software is already saturated, and this, along with their personal preferences, they would like to try their hand at project management roles or even a complete career change.

- Advertisement -

“I’m really into roles that involve problem solving, and I’m good with documentation, plus I pick things up really quickly,” they added, asking fellow Reddit users for recommendations for open positions or possible routes they can get into.

They’ve recently been applying for desk jobs and administrative roles so that they can continue to earn money while they consider their next career steps.

“Kinda at my wits’ end now, would really appreciate any constructive feedback and suggestions!” the post author added.

Many commenters were empathetic toward the post author’s situation and offered suggestions for moving forward in their job search.

- Advertisement -

One asked u/draftlanes to consider part-time work in order to prevent depleting their savings.

“Perhaps you can do some freelance or voluntary app coding, which can help to show you’re being productive while job hunting. Try looking for sales admin/sales ops roles. When I started applying for these roles, I got more interviews than I studied for,” they wrote.

Another shared their transition to a completely different field. “I can only say what I did as an ex-UXer. When I noticed the industry going [downhill] in 2023, I started preparing to jump ship. It so happened that I have a high interest in social services, so when the time came in late 2024, I left my transitional job (post layoff) and managed to hop over to the social service industry instead.”

“I hope things pick up for you soon,” wrote another, adding, “Have you tried applying for startups? They are not really picky as long as the job gets done within a decent budget. Perhaps a part-time gig to build an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) first. I think what you need is to get the momentum going first, build the confidence, then try for bigger companies.”

- Advertisement -

A number of commenters advised the post author to zero in on what they really want to do in the next phase of their career, as this would help them get matched with their future employer. /TISG

Read also: Jobless S’porean with Master’s in AI asks if the ‘system is failing local talent’, but commenters say their CV is full of red flags

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Sports

Marianne Vos claims victory on stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina with a chaotic sprint

0
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured her first victory...
Jobs

Career dead end at 40? Here’s how to reinvent yourself before it’s too late

0
A netizen posted on Reddit and talked about his...

Topics

Sports

Marianne Vos claims victory on stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina with a chaotic sprint

0
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured her first victory...
Jobs

Career dead end at 40? Here’s how to reinvent yourself before it’s too late

0
A netizen posted on Reddit and talked about his...
Relationships

Man ditches and blocks woman while on first date because she didn’t like the way he ate

0
SINGAPORE: Ask anyone, and they’ll say that dating is...
Business

Credit Suisse agrees to pay over US$510M in US tax case involving Singapore accounts

0
Credit Suisse Services, a unit of the Swiss banking...
Sports

Singapore to host 2025 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

0
Singapore is set to host the 16th Senior and...
Travel

Vietjet and Qazaq Air to launch new airline Vietjet Qazaqstan with at least 20 Boeing 737 jets

0
HANOI: Vietjet announced it has acquired a strategic equity...
Entertainment

‘Squid Game’ Season 3 premieres June 27 with new brutal twists and final showdown

0
KOREA: The teaser poster, trailer, and stills for Squid...
Singapore News

Bill Gates spotted trying out durian during Singapore visit

0
SINGAPORE: While very popular in many parts of Southeast...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Bill Gates spotted trying out durian during Singapore visit

0
SINGAPORE: While very popular in many parts of Southeast...

Hot dog bun goes up from $1.70 to $2, the seller even asks for the bun’s plastic bag back

0
SINGAPORE: A Facebook user wrote that he was amused...

Elderly man with dementia missing since May 1, caregivers seek help

0
SINGAPORE: After an elderly man went missing last week,...

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Business

Career dead end at 40? Here’s how to reinvent yourself before it’s too late

0
A netizen posted on Reddit and talked about his...

Credit Suisse agrees to pay over US$510M in US tax case involving Singapore accounts

0
Credit Suisse Services, a unit of the Swiss banking...

Changi Airport awards S$4.75B in contracts for Terminal 5 expansion

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group has awarded S$4.75 billion in...

Emirates bets big on Singapore, new retail store signals surge in air travel demand

0
SINGAPORE: Emirates, the biggest international air carrier company in...

Singapore Politics

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Australian think tank piece says GE2025 results mean Singaporeans have become ‘incredibly savvy voters’

0
SINGAPORE: The Lowy Institute, a think tank based in...

PM Wong confirms Pritam Singh to remain as leader of the opposition

0
SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on May 5, Prime...

Long weekend or rising apathy? Some wonder at low voter turnout for GE2025

0
SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 4), the Elections Department (ELD)...

© The Independent Singapore