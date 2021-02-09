A*Star scientist allegedly performed sexual act in backyard of condo

- Advertisement -

A scientist from A*Star, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research is said to have sexually stimulated himself in the backyard of a condominium last year.

He is said to have lowered his shorts before sexually stimulating himself in the presence of two others at the Barossa Gardens condominium in Pasir Panjang Road.

The scientist, a 30-year-old Chinese national is accused of committing the offence on April 12 last year. According to the ST report, Xie is also accused of other offences, including two counts each of theft and criminal trespass.

Xie Danpeng, had his pre-trial conference at the State Courts on Monday (Feb 8).

- Advertisement -

According to a Straits Times report, Xie has been an employee at its Institute of Microelectronics for two years, since 2019.

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore. The agency supports R&D that is aligned to areas of competitive advantage and national needs for Singapore.

According to Xie’s LinkedIn page, he holds a PhD in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Macau.

In response to media queries, a spokesman from the research organisation added that the case is now before the courts, and that the organization had no further comment.

Last year, a 54-year-old man who committed a similar offence was caught at a laundromat where after taking off his shirt while standing under the fan, he pulled down his shorts and underwear and began stroking his genitals.

The man, one Cheong Yong Shen pleaded guilty in a district court to two counts of committing an obscene act in public on March 29 and April 4, was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment.

If convicted of exposing himself, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: