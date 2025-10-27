ASEAN’s smallest economy makes its biggest leap — East Timor joins the bloc after 50 years in waiting

Asia’s youngest nation, East Timor, has officially joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), marking a historic milestone nearly 50 years in the making. Also known as Timor-Leste, the small nation became ASEAN’s 11th member on Sunday—a dream first envisioned by its current president, José Ramos-Horta, back when the country was still under Portuguese rule.

Home to just 1.4 million people, East Timor remains one of Asia’s poorest countries, with an economy of roughly $2 billion—a tiny fraction of ASEAN’s combined $3.8 trillion GDP. Despite that, it hopes that joining the regional coalition will pave the way for trade and investment and open doors for its development.

While East Timor’s acceptance may not instantly change the region’s economic equilibrium, it brings profound emblematic weight. For President Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão—key personalities in the country’s struggle for autonomy—this is an acknowledgement of their nation’s flexibility and power.

The historic moment was celebrated at the opening of ASEAN’s annual summit in Kuala Lumpur, where applause rang out as East Timor’s flag was raised. An emotional Gusmão described the event as “a new beginning” and a gateway to “immense opportunities” for trade and investment.

According to Gusmão, this is not only a dream realised for the people of East Timor, but a powerful affirmation of the nation’s journey. Further, he said that the people’s accession is a testament to their spirit, a young democracy born from struggle, but that this isn’t the end of their journey.

Ramos-Horta, 75, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996, first proposed ASEAN membership in the 1970s as a way to secure the country’s future through regional integration. Speaking in September, he stressed that East Timor must remain stable and not become a burden to the bloc, while sharing its unique perspective on conflict resolution, border disputes, and maritime security in the South China Sea.

Ramos-Horta said that if they can contribute to strengthening ASEAN mechanisms, particularly in conflict resolution, then that would be a key, and further added that each country in ASEAN emphasises dialogue, and East Timor hopes to share the lessons of its journey.

As East Timor steps onto the regional stage, its accession is both symbolic and strategic—honouring decades of struggle for sovereignty while giving a young democracy a platform to engage, contribute, and grow alongside its Southeast Asian neighbours.