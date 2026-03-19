Arrested because of a fish! A 63-year-old man steals Arowana fish valued $1,400 from a shop, arrested after 13 hours

SINGAPORE: A man was arrested for breaking into a retail outlet and stealing an Arowana fish valued at $1,400. The incident happened one afternoon along Clementi Avenue 2.

The 63-year-old man allegedly damaged the rear gate of the shop and illegally entered the premises. Authorities from the Clementi Police Division conducted their investigation through ground inquiries and also used images from police cameras to identify the suspect.

The suspect was later arrested after 13 hours, and the fish was already dead by the time it was recovered.

With this, the man will be charged in court with the offence of housebreaking in order to commit theft. Furthermore, if proven guilty, the man will face punishment of up to 10 years imprisonment as well as a fine.

In similar news related to stealing, there was a recent report where a man was caught in the act when a neighbour vigilantly filmed his crime and reported it to the homeowner.

Due to the evidence provided by the neighbour, the homeowner knew that a stranger had gone inside their home and immediately contacted the police regarding the crime. The identity of the suspect was discovered.

Read more about the story here.