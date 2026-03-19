// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, March 19, 2026
28.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
Less than 1 min.Read

Arrested because of a fish! A 63-year-old man steals Arowana fish valued $1,400 from a shop, arrested after 13 hours

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A man was arrested for breaking into a retail outlet and stealing an Arowana fish valued at $1,400. The incident happened one afternoon along Clementi Avenue 2.

The 63-year-old man allegedly damaged the rear gate of the shop and illegally entered the premises. Authorities from the Clementi Police Division conducted their investigation through ground inquiries and also used images from police cameras to identify the suspect.

The suspect was later arrested after 13 hours, and the fish was already dead by the time it was recovered.

With this, the man will be charged in court with the offence of housebreaking in order to commit theft. Furthermore, if proven guilty, the man will face punishment of up to 10 years imprisonment as well as a fine.

In similar news related to stealing, there was a recent report where a man was caught in the act when a neighbour vigilantly filmed his crime and reported it to the homeowner.

See also  Hawker diaries: Customer demands more chilli sauce or refund, hawkers say be considerate

Due to the evidence provided by the neighbour, the homeowner knew that a stranger had gone inside their home and immediately contacted the police regarding the crime. The identity of the suspect was discovered.

Read more about the story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

Senior employee earning S$150k a year asks: ‘Should I take a S$10k paycut for a role that is a lot more aligned with my...

SINGAPORE: After being sidelined at her workplace, a senior employee has begun to seriously consider whether she should accept a job offer that is “a lot more aligned with her interests,” even thou...
In the Hood

Member of the public finds hidden iron rod in supermarket tofu, employees refused to take full responsibility

A member of the public complained that a bag of tofu purchased from a supermarket contained a hidden metal rod, which his daughter noticed and avoided accidentally ingesting. He said that when he t...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Member of the public finds hidden iron rod in supermarket tofu, employees refused to take full responsibility

A member of the public complained that a bag of tofu purchased from a supermarket contained a hidden metal rod, which his daughter noticed and avoided accidentally ingesting. He said that when he t...

POFMA order issued to activist Han Hui Hui the day after her children were returned

Activist's children were returned to her with conditions, in the meantime, she was also issued a POFMA order for false statements

Hari-Raya themed bus, trains, and station murals were launched by the Land Transport Authority to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

The Land Transport Authority, together with the Malay Heritage Center (MHC) and four public transport operators—SBS Transit, SMRT, ETATO, and Go-Ahead—has refurbished some MRT stations, trains, and...

Man spends S$8,000 on ‘golden poodles’, later finds out they’re mixed breeds

The man complained that he spent $8,000 to buy two "Golden Poodles" that were said to be from the same parents at a pet store. Several months later, he found that their sizes were nearly twice as ...

Business

Senior employee earning S$150k a year asks: ‘Should I take a S$10k paycut for a role that is a lot more aligned with my...

SINGAPORE: After being sidelined at her workplace, a senior employee has begun to seriously consider whether she should accept a job offer that is “a lot more aligned with her interests,” even thou...

Asian shares advance and oil slips back despite a barrage of attacks by Iran

Asia shares advanced on Wednesday, with benchmarks in Japan and South Korea jumping as oil prices fell back slightly despite a barrage of attacks by Iran on its Gulf neighbors. U.S. futures rose 0....

About 90 ships cross the Strait of Hormuz as Iran exports millions of barrels of oil despite the war

Many of the vessels that passed through the strait were so-called “dark” transits evading Western government sanctions and oversight that likely have ties to Iran, maritime data firm Lloyd’s List I...

Local asks, ‘Anyone else find that they can’t really save much from their monthly salary…only from bonuses?’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean in his mid-thirties has started to realise that perhaps his elderly father, now in his late 60s, was right all along, that most people only really manage to save their year...

Singapore Politics

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

© The Independent Singapore

// //