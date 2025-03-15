SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to share what she considers her date, taking “ghosting to the next level.” The man she had been dating for a short time, according to her, faked his own death to cut ties with her, but days later, she found him very much “well and alive.”

She shared her story on NUSWhispers on Friday (Mar 14), explaining that she met the man—whom she referred to as “M” in her post—on the Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB) dating app in November 2024. After matching on the app, they began chatting and eventually went on a few dates.

On Dec 29, M told her he had a big argument with his mother. Wanting to be supportive, she offered to be there for him, and he agreed to meet up.

“I went to meet him to comfort him. His family situation is very similar to mine, so I could empathise with his plight,” she said.

The next day, on Dec 30, he continued texting her as usual, sending messages in the morning and again in the afternoon. But by nightfall, he had completely vanished. Concerned, she sent him another message on Dec 31, only to be met with more silence.

As the days passed, she noticed something strange. He was no longer online. His profile activity had gone dark, and he was nowhere to be found. By Jan 6, her growing worry got the best of her, and she decided to check in once more.

Three days later, she was shocked when his mother replied to her messages and told her that “M had passed away from an accident.”

“I was devastated, and for the next few days, I cried my eyeballs out. I kept telling my friends how much of a pity it was for such a hardworking young man, only 34 yo, to pass just like that,” she wrote.

“He’s turning 35 in a few months and could finally get his own place. He also has 2 cats, one black and one orange; I was wondering how they were doing without him. My heart ached for him so much that I couldn’t sleep for a few nights,” she added.

On Jan 15, after attending prayers for her grandfather’s death anniversary, her brother asked her to accompany him to buy new bedding supplies for the Chinese New Year. The plan was to head to Yishun, but by chance, they took the wrong bus and ended up in Ang Mo Kio (AMK) instead.

Seeing no point in making another trip, she suggested they get everything at NTUC Xtra in AMK Hub.

The woman said that her brother was puzzled by this. “He asked why I would suggest NTUC Xtra to buy bedding supplies, but my instinct told me I had to go there for some reason.”

What happened next was nothing short of surreal. At 4 pm, while shopping at AMK Hub, she spotted someone familiar in the crowd. It was M.

The woman shared that she was so shocked at that moment that she instantly “went forward to smack his hand.” M, however, only looked at her with irritation and walked away without saying a word.

“It was all fate that we ended up at that mall. Funny how he would choose to play dead instead of telling me he’s no longer interested. I would have accepted it if he said he wasn’t interested. Would not force anyone not interested to stay. I started taking the sleeping supplements that I originally bought for him because now I am the one with sleeping problems,” she said.

“This guy really took ghosting to the next level. Till today, it still feels so unreal that this happened to me. Even so, I still do not wish him anything bad. I hope he stops doing this to other ladies. Stay safe, everyone,” she wrote at the end of her post.

“How he lived for 34 years without a spine is beyond my imagination…”

In the comments section, some netizens joked that M had taken the concept of “ghosting” a little too literally.

“Bro didn’t know that he didn’t have to really become a ghost to ghost someone,” one user said, while another quipped, “His IQ level of ‘ghosting’ definition.”

A third added, “Errr… did your brother “see” him too when you smack him? Sometimes, spirits roam in AMK looking for a bed to rest.”

However, not everyone was amused. A few netizens slammed M for being immature and a total coward, saying that faking his own death just to avoid a breakup conversation was beyond ridiculous.

“How he lived for 34 years without a spine is beyond my imagination,” one expressed.

Amidst the mix of jokes and outrage, some netizens started speculating whether there was another explanation for what happened.

“Did it ever occur to you that the guy is his twin or a doppelganger? Because he did not acknowledge you. He was irritated. If a stranger smacked my hand, I would be so scared and quickly walk away, too. He should have registered shock to see you,” one wrote.

Another agreed, saying, “Maybe that’s his twin brother, lol.”

