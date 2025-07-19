// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, July 19, 2025
31.1 C
Singapore
type here...
BYD car
Photo: BYD
Business
Less than 1 min.Read

Are China’s EV price cuts going too far? Chinese official calls on automakers for ‘rational competition’

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

BEIJING: A senior Chinese official called on major automakers for “rational competition” in the electric vehicle (EV) industry on Thursday (July 17), Reuters reported, citing a statement from the industry ministry on Friday (July 18).

Che Jun, who is the head of a Communist Party central leading group, made the remarks during a meeting with officials from the industry ministry, along with representatives from BYD and BAIC Group, after China’s cabinet pledged it would step in to manage what it described as “irrational” competition in the EV market and promised tighter price monitoring.

Chinese regulators have urged automakers to stop excessive competition in the auto industry, describing it as “irrational”.

On Friday, the industry ministry, along with the market regulator and state planner, held a separate meeting with 17 major automakers, auto industry associations, and local officials to discuss the development in the EV sector. /TISG

Read also: Singapore to get some BYD smart driving features by next year at the latest

See also  Malaysia moves to establish itself as Southeast Asia’s electric vehicle powerhouse

Hot this week

Business

Singaporeans least worried about AI travel scams, global study finds

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are the least concerned in the world...
Property

Indonesia’s Sinar Mas heiress snaps up S$25M GCB near Orchard

SINGAPORE: Mimi Yuliana Maeloa, granddaughter of late Indonesian billionaire...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Be my boyfriend tonight’ — Open solicitation by foreign women at Orchard Road sparks public concern

SINGAPORE: A growing presence of foreign women openly soliciting...

12 new millionaires as Toto jackpot snowballs to over S$12.7 million but goes unclaimed

SINGAPORE: As no one won the jackpot in the...

Indonesian domestic helper jailed for stealing over S$30,000 from employer’s sister-in-law

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was sentenced to...

GrabFood rider helps lost 6-year-old twins wandering Sembawang alone at 1am

SINGAPORE: A GrabFood rider who stopped at a red...

Business

Singaporeans least worried about AI travel scams, global study finds

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are the least concerned in the world...

Indonesia’s Sinar Mas heiress snaps up S$25M GCB near Orchard

SINGAPORE: Mimi Yuliana Maeloa, granddaughter of late Indonesian billionaire...

‘What are you busy with?’: Employee ‘irked’ after boss mocks her for not doing work during annual leave

SINGAPORE: An employee was caught off guard when her...

‘I can’t even get an interview’: Fresh grad turns to Reddit after 4 months of job hunting

SINGAPORE: After months of tirelessly sending out job applications...

Singapore Politics

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

© The Independent Singapore