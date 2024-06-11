Apple Vision Pro: Singaporeans will be the first outside the US to set their eyes on it in June!

Apple has just announced the expansion of its highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro to new countries and regions, including Singapore. Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro in Singapore start on Friday, June 14, at 9 a.m. SGT.

The device will be available for purchase from Friday, June 28. Alongside Singapore, pre-orders are also opening up for mainland China, Hong Kong, and Japan on the same day.

Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom will have to wait until June 28 at 8 pm SGT to place their pre-orders, with availability beginning Friday, July 12.

Apple Vision Pro is a significant step forward in spatial computing, seamlessly blending digital content with the physical world.

The innovative device is designed to transform how people work, collaborate, connect, and entertain themselves. Users can also expect powerful spatial experiences that bring a new level of immersion and interaction.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, expressed his excitement about the global expansion of Vision Pro.

“The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world,” he said.

“We can’t wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination,” he added. /TISG

