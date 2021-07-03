Entertainment Celebrity APink's Na-Eun to join Rain and Kim Bum in Ghost Doctor

In the drama, Na-Eun will be playing the role of an emergency room intern, Oh Soo Jung.

Na-Eun is set to star in Ghost Doctor. Picture: Instagram

— YG Entertainment has confirmed on Jul 2 that A Pink member/actress Na-Eun has been cast in the new drama series Ghost Doctor.

In the drama, Na-Eun will be playing the role of an room intern, Oh Soo Jung. Even though she has chosen a career in medicine, Oh Soo Jung is a strong believer in the supernatural.

In the meantime, Na-Eun will be working together with lead actors Rain and Bum in the upcoming fantasy/medical drama series.

Ghost Doctor is a story about two surgeons with completely different personalities and skills, whose souls become infused into one body, according to Allkpop.

Are you excited about the upcoming drama so far?

Rain would be playing the lead role in Ghost Doctor. Picture: Instagram

Born Feb 10, 1994, Son Na-eun, known mononymously as Naeun, is a South Korean singer and actress. She gained popularity following her debut as a member of the South Korean girl group, Apink.

Apart from her group’s activities, Son has also starred in various television series such as The Great Seer (2012), My Kids Give Me a Headache (2012–2013), Second 20s (2015), Cinderella with Four Knights (2016), The Most Beautiful Goodbye (2017) and  Mate (2020).

In Apr 2021, Son left Play M Entertainment although she remains a member of Apink. Soon after, she joined YG Entertainment as an actress.

Son was born in Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea. She was born into a family lineage with an interest in arts. Her mother is an art museum director while her younger sister, named Son Sae-eun, pursues a career in the sports industry as a professional golf player in South Korea.

She attended Chungdam High School and later transferred to the School of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA), from which she graduated on Feb 7, 2013. That same year, she was accepted into Dongguk University’s Department of and Film with a major in acting.

She was also chosen as an ambassador for the said university in 2014 alongside Girls’ Generation’s Yoona and Park Ha-sun. /TISG

