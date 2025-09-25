// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Photo: Doreen/Stomp
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Another two women spotted trying to ‘chope’ parking spot with their own bodies

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A driver looking for a place to park at Block 165 Yishun Ring Road was left exasperated after encountering two women who appeared to be reserving a lot on Wednesday morning (Sep 24).

The driver, Doreen, shared her experience with Stomp and said the women prevented other drivers from parking in the lot for at least 10 minutes.

“They were obviously chope-ing the lot,” she told the citizen journalism portal, “I felt really frustrated because I was waiting there for the lot for almost 10 minutes before I finally got one opposite them. When I left, their vehicle was not even there yet!”

Photos shared by Doreen with Stomp show a trolley placed in front of the parking space, with the two women standing in the lot before later sitting on a kerb behind it.

“The two aunties who reserved the parking lot were clearly being unreasonable,” Doreen said, “I considered going down to ask them to move, but I anticipated it might escalate into a quarrel.”

She added, “Since I had my young child in the car, I chose not to confront them.”

The incident highlights growing frustration among motorists over the practice of “chope-ing” parking lots, where individuals attempt to reserve spaces for vehicles by physically occupying them.

