‘Another inconsiderate passenger!’ Bus passenger called out for putting feet up on seat…right next to the signage

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

March 19, 2025

SINGAPORE: An online user took to a complaint group on social media on Sunday (March 16) to share a photo of a bus passenger who had his feet up on the bus seats in front of him. To make matters worse, the incident took place right by a sign reminding passengers to practise proper etiquette while onboard public transportation.

“Another inconsiderate passenger! Did it right next to the signage!” the post read. In response, many called out the actions of the passenger. While one blamed his upbringing, another criticised the authorities and bus drivers for not taking action and even went so far as to question the effectiveness of the etiquette reminder stickers.

“Upbringing problems,” said one. “Parents can’t manage their own kids…They have the time to make babies but no time to educate them. Maybe his parents are the worst.”

“Because the useless bus companies and authorities aren’t doing anything,” said another. “What’s the point of having the sticker and numerous advisories if it’s not enforced? If the LTA or the bus companies fine the passengers $500 each time they are caught, will you see these people still do it or not?”

See also  S'pore pet store under fire for providing dishonest service to customer

Back in January 2025, a similar article by TISG reported that Singaporeans raised concerns over the effectiveness of new commuter etiquette stickers that were rolled out. Many questioned whether the reminders would have an impact. This news followed the numerous reports of public urination in MRT stations.

The Facebook post drew a variety of responses. One commenter felt that the reminder to keep the volume down was long overdue, adding that buses should display similar notices.

Another admitted feeling embarrassed that such signs were necessary but acknowledged their value. “What’s next if people ignore these instructions? Fines, fines, fines. We also need more CCTV cameras,” he suggested.

This isn’t the first time a passenger has been caught resting their feet on public transport seats. Although such incidents are frequently called out on social media, they continue to occur, sparking frustration and backlash from the public.

See also: ‘Nobody’s perfect’: Passenger claims driver took bus in the wrong direction, Singaporeans point out that he got on the wrong bus

