Another batch of eggs from M’sian farm recalled due to Salmonella bacteria

Singapore – Another batch of eggs from a Malaysian farm has been detected to contain the Salmonella bacteria.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has released an advisory for the recall of the eggs.

On Friday (Mar 19), through a media release, SFA announced that it had detected Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in eggs imported from Linggi Agriculture Sdn Bhd in Malaysia.

SFA noted that the affected eggs could be identified by the stamp “CEM014” on the eggs.

“As SE may cause foodborne illness if food is consumed raw or undercooked, SFA has directed the importers to recall the product as a precautionary measure. The recall is ongoing.”

The farm is also suspended, and SFA will lift the suspension only when the farm has rectified the SE contamination issue, said the agency.

The list of affected importers includes An Hong Egg Supplies, Chuan Huat Poultry Farm Pte Ltd, Dasoon Pte Ltd and FE Supply Pte Ltd, although not all eggs imported from these suppliers are affected, said SFA.

The SE bacteria can be destroyed by heat, making them safe to consume if cooked thoroughly. SFA explained that SE can survive in raw and undercooked eggs and may cause foodborne illness such as diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

While the infection typically subsides within a week in most people, the bacteria can cause serious infection in the vulnerable population such as the elderly, young children and those with weakened immune systems.

Those who have purchased the affected batch are advised to cook them thoroughly before consumption. Those who have consumed the eggs and are unwell should seek medical attention.

On Mar 12, Singapore also recalled a batch from Lay Hong Berhad Layer Farm Jeram in Malaysia.

The affected batch can be identified by the stamp “CES008” on the eggs. They were imported by Ang Seng Eggs Supplier, Dasoon Pte Ltd, Heng Guan Food Industrial Pte Ltd, and Lam Leng Trading Co, said SFA.

“As part of our accreditation criteria and import conditions, farms need to be free from SE,” noted SFA. “Local egg farms are also required to have in place good farm management practices and strong biosecurity measures to prevent the risks of SE contamination.”/TISG

