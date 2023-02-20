Anglican Church in Singapore opposes Church of England’s blessing of same-gender couples

SINGAPORE: The Anglican Church in Singapore has officially expressed opposition to the Church of England’s recent decision to offer blessings to same-gender couples, through a statement signed by its bishop, Right Reverend Titus Chung.

The Singapore Church said on Saturday (18 Feb) that it is “troubled” and “cannot condone” the Church of England’s decision.

It said, “We are deeply disappointed by the Church of England’s decision and unequivocally state that the blessing of same-s*x unions has no biblical ground whatsoever, since scripture teaches unambiguously that marriage is between one man and one woman.”

The Church noted that “God loves persons of all s*xual orientations” but added that the Church does not approve of this relationship choice. The statement was co-signed by the bishops of Sabah, Kuching and West Malaysia.

The Singapore Church’s statement comes days after the Church of England voted on Feb 9 to offer blessings to same-gender couples.

The Church of England came to this decision after two days of divisive debate. While Church continues to ban same-gender marriages, same-gender couples may now “come to church after a civil marriage or civil partnership to give thanks, dedicate their relationship to God and receive God’s blessing.”

The Anglican Church in Singapore pointed out that Anglican churches do not come under the authority of the Church of England and has revealed that it will not change its position and practices on this matter.

