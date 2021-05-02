Ang moh cyclist confronts motorist for honking at him

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of what appeared to be an ang moh cyclist confronting a motorist for honking at him is circulating online, garnering backlash from the online community.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante uploaded video footage of the incident on Friday (Apr 30).

According to the post, the incident happened along Ganges Avenue on Apr 29.

“Driver horned at cyclist, gets confronted,” read the caption.

The video starts with the cyclist wearing a red jersey waiting with another cyclist at the intersection of Ganges Avenue and Delta Road.

When the lights turned green, the cyclist could be seen making his way on the left-most lane.

Based on the video footage captured by the vehicle’s dashboard camera behind the cyclist, the rider was swaying slightly as he built momentum.

This allegedly sparks the honking of an incoming Hyundai Ioniq taking the middle lane.

As the road users stopped at the next traffic light, the cyclist stops beside the Hyundai and confronts the driver.

In the 480 comments to date, members of the online community wondered why the cyclist got offended by the gesture.

“To honk is to warn and care. Not a challenge to a fight,” noted Facebook user Eddie Ng.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the cyclist could be indicating to the driver that two cyclists are allowed to ride side by side, as seen by the hand signals he made.

According to the Road Traffic (Bicycles) Rules, cyclists are urged to ride in single file, although riders are allowed to ride two abreast, except when riding in bus lanes./TISG

