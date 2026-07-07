‘An eye for an eye’: Woman buys screaming chicken as revenge to noisy upstairs neighbor after many nightly disturbances

SINGAPORE: Every person’s patience has its limits, and a woman reached hers after complaining several times about footsteps, flushing sounds, and loud noises that were coming from her upstairs neighbour, disturbing her sleep.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, a 62-year-old female living in Boon Lay Road complained that the upstairs unit from hers has seen frequent changes in tenants over the years since 2020. Ever since, she has been plagued with various noises such as the sound of luggage being dragged late at night, footsteps, and many more, which cause her distress. Now, she shared that two couples from Malaysia and a child currently reside in the unit.

She admitted that she had not experienced proper rest for a long time, and it is affecting her mental and emotional state. With this, she had sought help from relevant authorities on several occasions.

“The HDB flats are over 50 years old, so the sound insulation is already poor, making the noise particularly noticeable. Especially after people come home from work, the noise comes from 7 pm to 1 am,” she claimed.

Most of the noises that she has been hearing were the scraping of tiles, the sound of water being flushed, and sudden thuds of heavy objects falling to the ground.

Her ‘eye for an eye’ solution

Given that she had enough, the resident began to retaliate—in an unusual way.

She then bought items that make noises, such as a screeching chicken, a mop handle, a rice spoon, and a small metal bucket, so that whenever there was noise upstairs, she would bang on the ceiling or make a sound in response.

She claimed: “They’re making noise, so I’ll knock back.”

Other related news

In related news about HDB complaints, there was a report where Residents of a Redhill HDB block are complaining about shared bicycles being parked along the stairwell between floors.

For many, the practice shows a lack of public spirit and causes inconvenience for those using the stairs.

Read more about the news story here.