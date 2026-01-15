// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 15, 2026
27.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Wikipedia/ LN9267
Singapore News
2 min.Read

An auntie asked for help to pay for digital cards at 7-Eleven. Is this a scam?

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user crowdsourced for answers on the platform after an unusual encounter, wondering if it involved a scam.

In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Tuesday (Jan  14), the post author wrote that they were just passing by the 7-Eleven in their neighbourhood, when an “auntie,” a woman middle-aged or older, approached them asking for help.

The auntie said she needed the post author to use their credit card to pay for the digital cash cards sold at 7-Eleven, which she would pay back in cash. The woman also said that the store did not allow payments in cash for these types of cards, adding that the cashier was unable to help her.

“Is this a real call for help or some sort of scam I’m unaware of?” asked the post author.

Many commenters on the post told the post author that the auntie is probably a scam victim herself, and explained how.

See also  S$8.5M reportedly lost in scams, 15-year-old among those investigated

“100% auntie is being scammed,” a Reddit user wrote bluntly.

“Aunty is a scam victim. Advise her accordingly to go to the police,” urged another.

“The next time you see the auntie, tell her she is being scammed. Ask her who is asking her to buy these cards,” added a third.

“Sounds like a scam or money laundering with the auntie as the money mule and you nearly became involved in the scheme,” a commenter observed.

Another explained the suspected scam this way: “The aunty was probably told by a scammer to buy the cards and send over the redemption codes. They’ll then use the cards that the aunty paid for.”

To this, a commenter answered, “Or sell them online. That’s why one must be careful when buying codes online for lower prices.”

“The general sob story is that the scammer needs some money, but they have no bank account. So they ask you to buy such cards, resell the codes and pocket the money,” another wrote.

See also  Do Singapore schools have a bullying problem? Some Singaporeans think so

Others added some helpful explanations, including a Reddit user who wrote, “These scams are extremely well known. My guess is that 7-Eleven has a policy of requiring a card transaction so that the victim can be traced. But what circumstances someone might wish to trace the victim is less obvious to me.”

“7-Eleven doesn’t accept cash for such items because of AML. If not, people go pay with dirty money, resell the codes, and become clean money. Easy Peasy,” added another. /TISG

Read also: ‘I now run seven 7-Eleven stores in Singapore’ — 30 y/o man shares how he started his first 7-E store with just $20K of his own savings

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Foreigner was fined $3,000 for pulling hotel fire alarm twice, and caused $20,000 hotel damage

SINGAPORE: A foreigner caused a scene at a hotel...

High-tech promises, high costs: Why AI is still out of reach for many Singapore doctors

SINGAPORE: Despite the Ministry of Health’s S$200 million (US$155...

‘They trained me for only 4 days’: Local employee claims she was unfairly fired after three weeks on the job

SINGAPORE: A local employee has turned to Reddit to...

Singapore ditches fashion for fitness, wellness wins while wallets stay tight

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are increasingly spending their money on health,...

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //