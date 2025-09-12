// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, September 12, 2025
26 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: YouTube screengrab/ TLC
Entertainment
2 min.Read

American woman who came to SG to find love meets a ‘crazy rich Asian’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Everyone is looking for love, it seems, but there aren’t a lot of people who cross oceans and travel thousands of kilometres to find “the one.”

However, Sarah, a businesswoman from Texas, did not only come to Singapore for this purpose, but is living out the steps to find a mate in a very public way, participating in the TLC show Match Me Abroad.

Oh, and she came with her mum, by the way.

So far, the journey has been, well, rather complicated.

The 36-year-old jewellery and accessories business owner from Houston was very open with Dolly, a Singaporean matchmaker on the show, about being ready to settle down and start a family. However, when Dolly broached the subject of Sarah “unglamorizing” herself and tone down her look, saying that Singaporean men may not be used to women who are always as fully made-up as she is, the Texan seemed unwilling to do so.

@tlctv

Texan Sarah seeks love in Singapore, but could her glamorous look hinder her search? Catch an all-new #MatchMeAbroad TONIGHT!

♬ original sound – tlc – tlc

Sarah, after all, had chosen Singapore because she had been inspired by Nick Young, the male protagonist in Crazy Rich Asians, and right off the bat, there were already some difficulties in meeting her expectations.

“Singaporean men have it all going on… (and) are very hot,” she said in her introductory video.

And then, Sarah’s first two dates did not go too well. The first one, with a man named Freddy, seemed a mismatch, and she described the second one as simply “nightmarish.”

The third date went much better. She went out with a man named EJ, who is half Malaysian and half Portuguese. EJ, a gym owner. Though his first impression of her was that she was high maintenance, they later bonded over shared values, and they were able to be vulnerable with each other about their past heartbreaks.

@tlctv

Has Sarah met her match? 💕 #MatchMeAbroad Sundays at 10/9c!

♬ original sound – tlc – tlc

On her fourth date, she went on a luxurious date with a man who called her the most amazing girl he had ever met in his life. He kept complimenting her on her looks and even joked about proposing marriage.

It seemed to go well, but then a whole bunch of red flags showed up, starting from when he told her that he had multiple girlfriends at the same time. And when the date ended, while he was still hopeful, she had grown more wary. She was only too glad when he dropped her off at her hotel.

“I was hopeful to meet a crazy, rich Asian, and Sean is rich, and he is Asian… and he is crazy. But not the type of crazy that I was hoping for.”

She admitted that her expectations may have been too high. We’re still rooting for her and EJ, though! /TISG

Read also: Filipino couple spends $250,000 on Crazy Rich Asians-inspired wedding 

See also  Teenaged singer Eilish felt starstruck after finally meeting her idol Bieber

Hot this week

Malaysia

Malaysia to make seat belts mandatory for all private car drivers and passengers

MALAYSIA: Malaysia will soon require all drivers and passengers...
Malaysia

Diner who spent $1.80 on food threatens to sue cafe after she was asked to leave

MALAYSIA: A dispute at a café in Petaling Jaya...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Causeway Link updates CW7P schedule from Sept 11 for smoother cross-border travel

SINGAPORE/JOHOR BAHRU: Travelling between Johor and Singapore may get...

Maid reveals she has been sleeping on a ‘mouldy mattress’ in a ‘very humid room’

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media on...

Netizen reacts: Motorcyclist blasted for reckless lane-cutting across chevrons, double white lines

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist has come under fire after a...

Rain or shine: Bus driver wins hearts by sheltering passengers with umbrellas

SINGAPORE: Anyone who has ever been caught in a...

Business

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh joins Eunos residents at NLB’s SG60 exhibition ‘Heart & Soul’

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh joined a...

‘SG would still be 3rd-world full of gangsters if not for LKY’ — S’poreans share how ‘extremely lucky’ they are because of Lee Kuan...

SINGAPORE: When a Redditor boldly declared, “Singapore is extremely...

Singaporeans cheer WP team as Parliament opens, but many ask where Mama Bear Sylvia Lim is

SINGAPORE: To mark the opening of the 15th Parliament...

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

© The Independent Singapore

// //