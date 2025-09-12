American woman who came to SG to find love meets a ‘crazy rich Asian’

SINGAPORE: Everyone is looking for love, it seems, but there aren’t a lot of people who cross oceans and travel thousands of kilometres to find “the one.”

However, Sarah, a businesswoman from Texas, did not only come to Singapore for this purpose, but is living out the steps to find a mate in a very public way, participating in the TLC show Match Me Abroad.

Oh, and she came with her mum, by the way.

So far, the journey has been, well, rather complicated.

The 36-year-old jewellery and accessories business owner from Houston was very open with Dolly, a Singaporean matchmaker on the show, about being ready to settle down and start a family. However, when Dolly broached the subject of Sarah “unglamorizing” herself and tone down her look, saying that Singaporean men may not be used to women who are always as fully made-up as she is, the Texan seemed unwilling to do so.

Sarah, after all, had chosen Singapore because she had been inspired by Nick Young, the male protagonist in Crazy Rich Asians, and right off the bat, there were already some difficulties in meeting her expectations.

“Singaporean men have it all going on… (and) are very hot,” she said in her introductory video.

And then, Sarah’s first two dates did not go too well. The first one, with a man named Freddy, seemed a mismatch, and she described the second one as simply “nightmarish.”

The third date went much better. She went out with a man named EJ, who is half Malaysian and half Portuguese. EJ, a gym owner. Though his first impression of her was that she was high maintenance, they later bonded over shared values, and they were able to be vulnerable with each other about their past heartbreaks.

On her fourth date, she went on a luxurious date with a man who called her the most amazing girl he had ever met in his life. He kept complimenting her on her looks and even joked about proposing marriage.

It seemed to go well, but then a whole bunch of red flags showed up, starting from when he told her that he had multiple girlfriends at the same time. And when the date ended, while he was still hopeful, she had grown more wary. She was only too glad when he dropped her off at her hotel.

“I was hopeful to meet a crazy, rich Asian, and Sean is rich, and he is Asian… and he is crazy. But not the type of crazy that I was hoping for.”

She admitted that her expectations may have been too high. We’re still rooting for her and EJ, though! /TISG

