American therapist in Singapore says rich and poor have the same problems

SINGAPORE: When we think of wealth, we often picture a life free from daily struggles, with glamorous parties, exotic vacations, and large homes where loneliness could easily get lost. Are these true?

In a recent chat with YouTuber Max Chernov, Qi—an American therapist originally from China and now living in Singapore—offered insights that challenge the belief that money solves most problems. Drawing on years of experience with clients from all walks of life, she provided a thoughtful answer to the question: Do rich and poor people face the same issues?

Beneath the surface, we’re all asking the same questions

“I think this is why I love this work,” Qi said, with the calm certainty of someone who has witnessed it all—from people living paycheck to paycheck to clients with portfolios big enough to support small nations.

“Regardless of our life situation—whether we are well-to-do or facing difficulties, whether we speak a specific language, look a certain way, or follow a particular faith—the main challenges are surprisingly similar.”

Yes, she noted, surface issues vary. Financial stress may look different from worrying about paying rent to deciding where to invest in a third property. But if you look deeper, the emotional struggles are quite alike.

“Everybody feels a bit lonely. Everybody questions whether they are good enough. Everyone wonders: Who is really there for me? Who can I trust? Who cares about me—not what I have or what I do, but me? Who do I love, and do they love me back?”

These aren’t just rich people’s problems or poor people’s problems. They are human problems.

Money doesn’t fix marriages

Take marriage, for example. Qi explains that many of her wealthy clients come in not with concerns about their money, but with the same deep questions any couple might face after decades of being together.

“Many successful people spent the first 10, 20, or even 30 years focused on their careers,” she explained. “Meanwhile, their partners may have focused on raising the family. Then one day, they look up and ask: Who is this person I’m living with?”

It’s a moment of realisation. With careers more stable and the kids grown, there’s finally time to breathe—and to notice that the emotional connection may have weakened or disappeared.

“They realise I don’t really know what my spouse is thinking. I don’t know what to talk about. I’m not even sure if she likes me—and sometimes, I think she might actually dislike me.”

At that point, the question becomes painfully clear: Are we soulmates or just roommates?

The changing meaning of marriage

Qi points out that our expectations around relationships have changed a lot. “Marriage used to be a necessity—legal, social, and financial respectability. That’s no longer true.”

Today, with greater equality, reproductive choices, and personal freedom, we choose partners for self-fulfilment. We aren’t just looking for someone to raise kids with or share a mortgage—we want a best friend, a career adviser, a cheerleader, and even a therapist.

“It’s a lot to ask,” she admits. “But that’s the modern situation. And in that situation, whether you’re rich or poor, the core questions remain the same.”

Loneliness has no price tag

So, do rich and poor people have the same problems? According to Qi, absolutely—if you’re willing to look beyond the surface.

Loneliness. Insecurity. The desire to be known, loved, and accepted. These don’t go away when your bank account grows. They simply change form.

And in a world fixated on appearances, it’s a powerful reminder: no matter how much we earn or how far we rise, we’re all just people—trying to feel connected, seen, and understood.