American’s comment that Singapore companies are ‘the hardest to work with’ recirculating online

SINGAPORE: A post by an American account manager describing Singapore-based companies as “by far the hardest, most difficult clients” he has worked with is making the rounds again on internet forums and messaging platforms, sparking renewed interest.

In the post, the account manager had said that he works with several companies based in Singapore and claimed that interactions with them frequently involve disputes over previously agreed arrangements.

“I get tons of gaslighting,” he wrote, describing situations where clients allegedly insisted that decisions had been jointly agreed upon when, according to him, there was no record of such discussions.

He gave an example of repeatedly having to reject requests for unsuitable locations, only to be told by clients that they had previously been informed that those locations were acceptable.

“That conversation happens over and over,” he wrote, adding that simply saying “no” did not appear to resolve the issue.

The account manager questioned whether employees in Singapore were under intense pressure to carry out instructions from company leadership regardless of practical limitations, and whether there was little consideration given to the burden placed on external partners.

Beyond disagreements over project details, he also complained about communication habits. According to the post, clients frequently contacted him through Telegram throughout the day and night, creating confusion when information discussed in chats had to be reconciled with formal email correspondence.

“Sorry for the rant, just looking for some insight,” he wrote, asking whether there were cultural factors he might be overlooking and seeking advice on setting boundaries and communicating more effectively.

The post drew numerous responses from users, many of whom suggested that the issues described were not unique to Singapore but could be linked to the structure and management style of certain small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

One commenter said the difficulties might stem from having multiple decision-makers involved in projects, leading to conflicting instructions and an inability to secure firm commitments from the person serving as the primary point of contact.

“Quite possible there are multiple decision makers, and they are beating around the bush too,” the commenter wrote.

The netizen added that large email chains involving numerous stakeholders are common and can complicate communication further. To protect themselves, they said they rely heavily on written documentation, sending summaries after meetings and phone calls to create a clear record of discussions.

The same commenter also pointed to a widespread belief that “the customer is king,” which can create pressure to accommodate client demands even when doing so is impractical.

Another respondent argued that the account manager’s experiences reflected challenges often encountered when dealing with SMEs globally, rather than a specifically Singaporean phenomenon.

“If you work with SMEs across the world, you’ll meet this same thing over and over,” the commenter wrote.

The commenter suggested that owner-managed or family-run businesses can sometimes lack formal procedures, documentation practices and established workflows, resulting in confusion and disagreements over what was discussed or agreed upon.

To manage such situations, the commenter advised setting clear contact hours, avoiding responses outside those periods, and documenting all verbal or instant-messaging discussions through follow-up emails.

They also recommended making it clear that agreements would not be recognised unless formally confirmed through email.

Another commenter was more blunt, writing: “Welcome to SG SMEs.” They added that there was “a very good reason” why many capable graduates in Singapore avoid working for SMEs, implying that the sector’s workplace culture and management practices can be a source of frustration for employees.