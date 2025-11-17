‘Am I wrong?’: Singaporean man calls it quits after woman who preferred higher-earning partners kept telling him she was ‘busy’

SINGAPORE: A man took to Reddit to ask if he was in the wrong for ending things with a woman simply because “she was always busy.”

Sharing his dilemma on the r/sgdatingscene forum, the man said he genuinely tried to give things a chance, but the whole situationship started feeling like a long-running scheduling nightmare.

For context, he explained that the woman had a higher-paying job and had previously mentioned she preferred dating someone who earned “similar or more than her.” On top of that, she had casually said she would “continue to see other people” while dating him — something he didn’t love hearing but still chose to overlook.

However, the real frustration, he said, came from how impossible it was to actually meet her.

“Our 2nd and 3rd meetups were 1 month apart because she claimed she was busy, and we did not go through any forms of communication during the 1 month except me asking her out halfway through,” he wrote.

“Even after the 3rd meetup, when I asked her out again, she said she was busy again without giving any days for me to work with, making me wonder if she was really interested. Our in-person chats were okay, but scheduling to meet was really just a pain.”

“If she was interested, she would have shared with you her working schedule.”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor offered some perspective, writing, “Neither person is wrong here; she’s just not interested in you. Being busy is an excuse; it’s a matter of how much they want to make time for you.”

Another echoed this sentiment, saying, “I think you pushed things a little bit further than you should have. Nobody’s fault, but she’s quite clearly not interested if she said she ‘will continue to meet other people’.”

A third shared, “If she was interested, she would have shared with you her working schedule. Like my girlfriend, she shared her working schedule with me when we first started dating. I did not ask her for it.”

In other news, a Singaporean woman turned to Reddit for advice after her fiancé of 10 years suddenly ended their relationship and allegedly moved to Thailand with another woman.

In her post on the r/sgdatingscene subreddit on Thursday (Nov 13), the woman shared that everything happened too quickly for her to process. She recalled that it was only earlier this year, on Valentine’s Day, when her partner proposed to her during a trip to Venice, Italy.

Read more: Singaporean woman believes fiancé was ‘under a spell’ when he left her for another woman in Thailand