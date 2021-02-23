Almost 8 out of 10 vote PN can’t survive GE 15 without UMNO

- Advertisement -

Almost eight out of 10 respondents on a Twitter survey voted that Bersatu will not survive GE-15 without UMNO, according to BFM radio survey held this morning (22/2/2021) during its Morning Run programme.

Of the 206 voters (respondents) in the final countdown, 75.7 per cent voted that Bersatu will not be able to survive GE-15 without UMNO.

Another 13.6 % voted Yes, but win less seats; 1.5% Yes, they’ll stay in govt; and 9.2 % Not sure respondents.

The Twitter survey was: Can Bersatu survive GE15 without UMNO? Tell us why. #BFMPoll #MorningRun

BFM 89.9 – The Business Station Producer, of The Morning Run Shazana Mokhtar in replying to a media query on the results said: “The Morning Run team conducted a Twitter poll this morning asking our listeners the following question: “Can Bersatu survive without UMNO in GE15? Tell us why.”

The full Twitter poll results of the poll can be found here.

She added: “Do note that the poll was up for 2 hours, and shouldn’t be taken as a scientific finding, merely a snapshot of what respondents view at a certain time of the day.”

There was also a 10-minute interview with Dr Oh Ei Sun, Senior Fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs on the ties between UMNO and Bersatu.

The topic of discussion was on the increasingly strained relations between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and UMNO in recent months.

Questions have arisen over whether the parties will continue to work together – and if so, whether Bersatu could survive a general election without UMNO’s backing.

Dr Oh touched on some prickly and irritable issues between the two parties on the interview. Questions raised were what this means for the future of the Perikatan Nasional coalition?

https://www.bfm.my/podcast/morning-run/morning-brief/umno-to-win-more-seats-in-ge15

Meanwhile, Malaysiakini reported: “A major gathering of Umno leaders to determine the party’s political future last Friday was hit by Covid-19. The Umno supreme council meeting in Janda Baik, Pahang, had, among them, a member who later tested positive for Covid-19. Umno supreme council member Johan Abd Aziz was tested for Covid-19 on Saturday and the results returned positive yesterday.”

On Sunday, Umno denied reports that the party will not work with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and the coalition of the PN in the 15th General Election (GE15), which went viral on social media, The Malay Mail online reported.

Its Strategic Communications Department said that any statement on Umno Supreme Council Working Committee (MKT)’s decision was invalid, unless it came from an official statement issued by the party or its leadership. “Umno headquarters takes seriously the reports related to the decision of the Supreme Council meeting yesterday.”

