Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Birth control pills (for illustration purposes only)
2 min.Read

Almost 18 and trying to get birth control—’Why does my doctor need to call my parents first?’

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: For many young adults, the path to sexual maturity brings a lot of questions, especially about reproductive health and birth control access. A 17-year-old in Singapore recently shared her frustrating experience with the local healthcare system on Reddit, and her story resonated with others facing similar issues.

In her post, the teen explained that she had become sexually active and, wanting to be responsible, sought medical advice about birth control. She visited a polyclinic multiple times and spoke with different doctors about her options. Each visit felt productive until her most recent appointment, where a doctor informed her that she needed her parents’ consent to get any prescription birth control.

This news stunned the teen poster.

“Not once did any of the previous doctors mention that I need my parents’ consent to get birth control,” she wrote. “Now, this doctor says she has to call my parents for permission?”

The contradictions left her feeling muddled and upset. She turned to Reddit for help, asking others for clarity on the rules. “I’ve read on Reddit that I don’t need my parents’ consent since I’m over 16,” she added.

Her post prompted a flood of responses, highlighting the unclear areas and tough realities of Singapore’s healthcare laws regarding minors.

One commenter shared, “I could only get birth control pills at 18, and that was through a polyclinic. If you’re under 18, you’ll need a parent’s consent at government clinics.” Others agreed, noting that it’s less about consent and more about the legal regulations around prescription medication for minors.

“Prescription meds can’t be given to anyone under 18—that’s the law,” one commenter clarified. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s birth control pills or antibiotics.”

This helped clarify an important misunderstanding — while the age of sexual consent in Singapore is 16, this does not mean anyone under 18 can access all medical care independently. Although “parental consent” is often mentioned, the law actually focuses on whether a responsible adult—parent, guardian, or clinic staff—is present to receive the prescription.

Still, experiences can vary widely depending on the doctor or clinic. “Most clinics I see say that those over 16 don’t need parental consent,” another Redditor said. “I think that doctor is just being difficult. Find another GP. I use Siena Health—it’s a telemedicine service, and they deliver in discreet packaging.”

Others encouraged using condoms as a more readily available form of contraception until reaching legal adulthood. “Try using condoms,” one user bluntly recommended. “It’s safer and doesn’t need a prescription.”

Despite the diverse responses, one thing became clear: Many young people in Singapore feel confused by mixed messages and unclear policies regarding reproductive health. “I think some people confuse age of consent with legal medical independence,” one comment noted. “At 16, you can have sex—but that doesn’t mean you can access everything that comes with it.”

For the moment, it seems that young Singaporeans under 18 are still confronted with impediments when managing their reproductive health issues through public healthcare services. However, the dialogue triggered by this teen’s Reddit post also puts emphasis on the rising necessity for clear direction, reliable strategies, straightforward guidelines, and better education, allowing young adults to make informed choices about their bodies without unnecessary complications.

