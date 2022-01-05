Allan Wu recovers from COVID-19

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Back on Dec 28, 2021 Singaporean TV host and actor Allan Wu shared on Instagram that he had contracted COVID-19.

The 49-year-old is best known for hosting five seasons of The Amazing Race Asia. He was in Los Angeles during the winter holiday period when he tested positive for the virus.

Wu thought that maybe he caught the all-new Omicron variant. He was relieved that he did not suffer from severe symptoms thanks to vaccinations and boosters.

The good news is that he has since recovered from the coronavirus. On Jan 3, Wu posted a video on Facebook to share that he has tested ‘negative’ on the ART (Antigen Rapid Test) kit.

“Never been so happy to be ‘negative'” said the star. Next, Wu will be undergoing the more stringent PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test so that he can gain clearance to fly back to Singapore.

Wu said in the video that he is happy to report that he is feeling much better and almost fully recovered. According to the star, the number of infections has been increasing in Los Angeles and that he hopes that everyone will still continue to be cautious and stay safe.

In addition, he said that he is happy that he is on the road to recovery. He thanks everyone for their well-wishes and that they are having a good start to 2022.

In the latest Facebook post dated January 5, Wu showed off his healthy glow after a run. According to him, it was his final run under the SoCal sun. The star did not look sickly at all but was tanned from the sun.

Despite going through everything, Wu said that he enjoyed his time in California. “What a memorable ride and see you on the other side!” he wrote in the caption. /TISG

