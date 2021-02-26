Allan Wu’s son just turned 15 and he resembles his father

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Allan Wu and Wong Lilin’s daughter Sage turned 16 last year. One wonders how did time fly by so quickly. Now, another one of Wu and Wong’s children is celebrating their birthday. Jonas turned 15 on February 21.

Wu and Wong broke up in 2013 after nine years of marriage. 8days.sg reported that the TV host celebrated Jonas’ birthday by bringing Jonas and Sage out for a meal at mezza9, the same restaurant they dined at back in September for Sage’s birthday.

Wu took to Instagram to celebrate his son’s birthday.

“Some Little Man who isn’t so little anymore turns fifteen today!

Happy Birthday to you, Jonas! There isn’t much I need to say cuz you already know nothing brings me more pride and joy than watching you grow up—and watching you now start to really grow!

So keep learning, trying new things, and challenging yourself because you know I’ll be there for you every step of the way! Love, Dad” Wu wrote in his caption, adding in some pictures of the three of them.

Wu’s post garnered comments from friends and fans who wished Jonas a happy birthday. Cavin Soh cheekily asked Wu, “Started drinking beer with daddy yet?”, to which Wu replied: “Hahaha! Soon! But not quite yet”.

In a few years time when he is able to, Wu would probably start Jonas off with a bottle from his very own craft beer line. We also can’t help but notice that Jonas really resembles his father.

Born on June 11, 1972, Allan Wu is a Singapore-based Chinese-American actor, host, VJ and former model.

He is perhaps best known for being the host of three different editions of the popular reality game show, The Amazing Race. He was the host of five seasons of AXN Asia’s The Amazing Race Asia, three seasons of International Channel Shanghai’s The Amazing Race: China Rush and four seasons of Shenzhen Media Group’s Chinese edition of The Amazing Race.

