Entertainment Celebrity Allan Wu's son just turned 15 and he resembles his father

Allan Wu’s son just turned 15 and he resembles his father

Jonas turned 15 on February 21 and celebrated his birthday at mezza9 with his father and sister

Allan Wu celebrates Jonas' birthday at mezza9 together with Sage. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Allan Wu and Wong Lilin’s daughter Sage turned 16 last year. One wonders how did time fly by so quickly. Now, another one of Wu and Wong’s children is celebrating their birthday. Jonas turned 15 on February 21.

Wu and Wong broke up in 2013 after nine years of marriage. 8days.sg reported that the TV host celebrated Jonas’ birthday by bringing Jonas and Sage out for a meal at mezza9, the same restaurant they dined at back in September for Sage’s birthday.

Jonas is starting to look more like his father. Picture: Instagram

Wu took to Instagram to celebrate his son’s birthday.

- Advertisement -

“Some Little Man who isn’t so little anymore turns fifteen today!

Happy Birthday to you, Jonas! There isn’t much I need to say cuz you already know nothing brings me more pride and joy than watching you grow up—and watching you now start to really grow!

So keep learning, trying new things, and challenging yourself because you know I’ll be there for you every step of the way! Love, Dad” Wu wrote in his caption, adding in some pictures of the three of them.

Wu’s post garnered comments from friends and fans who wished Jonas a happy birthday. Cavin Soh cheekily asked Wu, “Started drinking beer with daddy yet?”, to which Wu replied: “Hahaha! Soon! But not quite yet”.

In a few years time when he is able to, Wu would probably start Jonas off with a bottle from his very own craft beer line. We also can’t help but notice that Jonas really resembles his father.

Born on June 11, 1972, Allan Wu is a Singapore-based Chinese-American actor, host, VJ and former model.

He is perhaps best known for being the host of three different editions of the popular reality game show, The Amazing Race. He was the host of five seasons of AXN Asia’s The Amazing Race Asia, three seasons of International Channel Shanghai’s The Amazing Race: China Rush and four seasons of Shenzhen Media Group’s Chinese edition of The Amazing Race.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
International

Almost 8 out of 10 vote PN can’t survive GE 15 without UMNO

Almost eight out of 10 respondents on a Twitter survey voted that Bersatu will not survive GE-15 without UMNO, according to BFM radio survey held this morning (22/2/2021) during its Morning Run programme. Of the 206 voters (respondents) in the final countdown,...
View Post
Featured News

Foodpanda rider called “Blur Sotong” by netizen

Singapore — A Foodpanda rider shared his unfortunate experience with a customer. He took to Facebook on Saturday morning (Feb 20), sharing screenshots of the conversation. Posted by Chan Okada SJ on Friday, 19 February 2021 The rider shared that the customer had asked...
View Post
Celebrity

Journalist claims Karen Mok is the only woman Stephen Chow has ever thought of marrying

Hong Kong -- Last year, comedian Stephen Chow's public and ugly legal battle with his former girlfriend over their finances gave a rare peek into the personal life of the fiercely private 58-year-old. It was reported that out of all the women...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent