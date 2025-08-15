Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh turned 49 on Aug 2, he was surprised with a cake and flowers by residents of Aljunied GRC.

He has been a Member of Parliament for Aljunied since 2011, representing Eunos ward, and is well-beloved and greatly respected by many.

Videos capturing the surprise were posted on the Facebook account of Aljunied GRC as well as on TikTok in an account called @pritamsingh.sg. In the clips, he’s seen holding a bouquet of flowers and blowing out a candle on a birthday cake at a hawker centre in the area.

“My wife didn’t tell me. You all didn’t tell me. I was just coming here for breakfast,” the surprised and delighted-looking WP secretary-general said in the clip.

“All the love from Aljunied,” a woman’s voice says in response.

In other parts of the video, Mr Singh is seen eating and chatting with different people who came to celebrate with him. At one point, his wife, theatre practitioner Loveleen Kaur Walia, is seen giving him a forkful of cake.

In the video posted on TikTok, Jimmy Tan, the WP Chief’s legislative assistant who contested in the May 3 polls as part of the WP’s Tampines team, is seen as well.

Addressing Mr Tan, Mr Singh says, “Wah, you all planned this ah. Who is responsible for this?”

Smiling, Mr Tan is seen shaking his head and saying, “We’re not the culprit.”

Commenters on the TikTok video were full of praise for Mr Singh.

“That man deserves a way bigger celebration and gratitude,” wrote one.

“This is what we call a true leader of Singapore,” opined another.

On Reddit, where the video was also shared, users on the platform remarked on the Leader of the Opposition’s popularity.

“He is as real as it gets in Singapore. Saw him doing his personal stuff before. No airs. Not trying to get a pic taken. Just going about doing his stuff, in a normal place,” wrote one.

“Well, when you care about people, they’ll care about you too. Human nature! It says so much about his involvement in the community,” observed a commenter.

Interestingly, one chimed in to say, “Believe it or not, there was a time that PAP was also like this. LKY made an effort to stay very close to the ground, even as PM. He also enforced this mentality among his ministers and MPs.” /TISG

