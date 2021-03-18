Alicia Silverstone loved Harry Style’s “Clueless”-inspired Grammys look

- Advertisement -

Harry Styles’ Clueless-inspired outfit at the 2021 Grammys impressed Alicia Silverstone. Silverstone, who played Cher in the ’90s movie, gave Styles a sweet shout-out on Instagram. “I am loving the #Clueless vibes @harrystyles!!” she wrote. “Cher would be so honoured (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!! #WatermelonSugar.”

The former One Direction member looked stunning on the red carpet with a yellow plaid suit jacket and a pink boa by Gucci. Styles also wore a green boa with a leather Gucci suit which he opened the awards show in. According to Buzzfeed, Styles gave a great acceptance speech later that night when he won Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit single ‘Watermelon Sugar.”

- Advertisement -

“I’m really grateful to be here,” he said. “All of these songs are f***ing massive, so thank you so much. I feel honoured to be around all of you so thank you so much.” The singer beat Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Doja Cat in the category. Borrowing a few fashion tips from Cher seemed to work in Styles’ favour because he was dressed to impress when he accepted his award.

Born on Feb 1, 1994, Harry Edward Styles is an English singer, songwriter, and actor. His musical career began in 2010 as a solo contestant on the British music competition series The X Factor. Following his elimination early on, he was brought back to join the boy band One Direction, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

Styles released his self-titled debut solo album through Columbia Records in 2017. It debuted at number one in the UK and the US, and became one of the world’s top 10 bestselling albums of the year. Its lead single, “Sign of the Times”, topped the UK Singles Chart. He made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war film Dunkirk. Styles’ second album, Fine Line (2019), debuted atop the US Billboard 200 with the biggest first-week sales by an English male artist in history, and was listed among Rolling Stone‘s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” in 2020. Its fourth single, “Watermelon Sugar”, topped the US Billboard Hot 100./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg