Entertainment Celebrity Alexander McQueen necklace seen on BTS' Jimin sells out after his 'Butter'...

Alexander McQueen necklace seen on BTS’ Jimin sells out after his ‘Butter’ teaser photo release

He has helped sell out other designer creations too

BTS' Jimin is a fashionable star. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — BTS member Jimin is so popular that whatever he wears sells out quickly. Ranked No 1 in brand value rankings for 29 months straight, he  recently caused another luxury brand product to sell out all over the world.

Jimin was spotted wearing a chunky chain necklace from English luxury brand Alexander McQueen in a newly released teaser photo for BTS’ upcoming summer song Butter. 

The one-million-won (S$1,000) necklace was sold out all over the world after the release of the teaser photo.

Jimin attracted a lot of attention in the teaser for his brightly coloured hair, frill collar, nearly transparent black shirt and bold accessories. The statement necklace did its job of completing Jimin’s look and won the hearts of many. The necklace has completely sold out in the online stores too, reported  Allkpop.

- Advertisement -

BTS’ teaser poster for their new single Butter. Picture: Instagram

The BTS singer previously caused a S$1,600 Louis Vuitton white-knit sweater, a S$1,800 cashmere sweater and a S$1,200 necklace to sell out, too.

Born on October 13, 1995, Park Ji-min, better known as Jimin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer. In 2013, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, under the record label Big Hit Entertainment.

Park Ji-min was born on October 13, 1995, in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea. His immediate family includes his mother, father, and a younger brother. When he was a child, he attended Busan’s Hodong Elementary School and Yonsan Middle School. During middle school, he attended Just Dance Academy and learned popping and locking dance. Prior to becoming a trainee, Jimin studied contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts and was a top student in the modern dance department. After a teacher suggested he audition with an entertainment company, he approached Big Hit Entertainment. Once he passed the auditions in 2012, he transferred to Korean Arts High School, graduating in 2014./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Netizens urge Ong Ye Kung not too wait too long before calling for circuit breaker

Singapore— Newly-minted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung wants to wait and watch before opting for a circuit breaker, but netizens are urging him to act fast in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.  At a press conference held by the multi-ministry task...
View Post
COVID 19

Auntie not wearing a mask at Tiong Bahru Plaza yells: ‘Just now drop on the floor la!’

Singapore -- Another video of a woman walking around without a mask has resurfaced, making its way around the internet. A woman at Tiong Bahru Plaza was seen not wearing a mask. In a video taken and posted on TikTok, the woman...
View Post
COVID 19

I don’t expect this government to be perfect. But I do expect them to be accountable: Alfian Sa’at

Singapore — Playwright Alfian Sa'at shared his thoughts on Facebook, regarding the recent MOH announcement on Saturday (May 15). His full Facebook post: "When I saw this statement by the Ministry of Health, the first thing that caught my eye was how...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent