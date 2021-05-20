Alexander McQueen necklace seen on BTS’ Jimin sells out after his ‘Butter’ teaser photo release

- Advertisement -

Seoul — BTS member Jimin is so popular that whatever he wears sells out quickly. Ranked No 1 in brand value rankings for 29 months straight, he recently caused another luxury brand product to sell out all over the world.

Jimin was spotted wearing a chunky chain necklace from English luxury brand Alexander McQueen in a newly released teaser photo for BTS’ upcoming summer song Butter.

The one-million-won (S$1,000) necklace was sold out all over the world after the release of the teaser photo.

Jimin attracted a lot of attention in the teaser for his brightly coloured hair, frill collar, nearly transparent black shirt and bold accessories. The statement necklace did its job of completing Jimin’s look and won the hearts of many. The necklace has completely sold out in the online stores too, reported Allkpop.

The BTS singer previously caused a S$1,600 Louis Vuitton white-knit sweater, a S$1,800 cashmere sweater and a S$1,200 necklace to sell out, too.

Born on October 13, 1995, Park Ji-min, better known as Jimin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer. In 2013, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, under the record label Big Hit Entertainment.

Park Ji-min was born on October 13, 1995, in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea. His immediate family includes his mother, father, and a younger brother. When he was a child, he attended Busan's Hodong Elementary School and Yonsan Middle School. During middle school, he attended Just Dance Academy and learned popping and locking dance. Prior to becoming a trainee, Jimin studied contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts and was a top student in the modern dance department. After a teacher suggested he audition with an entertainment company, he approached Big Hit Entertainment. Once he passed the auditions in 2012, he transferred to Korean Arts High School, graduating in 2014.

