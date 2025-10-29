// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
AI overuse for messaging can ruin your brand and business — PR expert warns companies to stop sounding robotic, inauthentic, and artificial

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

MALAYSIA: When every brand message starts sounding like it was written by a robot fresh out of a coding bootcamp, it might be time to hit pause on the AI hype.

That’s the warning issued by Zuraida Malek, project management director of the upcoming Global Public Relations Conference and Festival 2025, who believes too much artificial intelligence in branding is making things feel a little too… well, artificial.

Speaking to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Zuraida cautioned companies against going full throttle with AI-generated content for public relations, saying audiences can spot robotic messaging from a mile away. “Consumers can tell the difference. If a brand suddenly decides to switch fully to AI for all its public relations and communication strategies implementation, it becomes obvious,” she said.

While AI tools undeniably boost speed and productivity, Zuraida emphasised that they cannot — and should not — replace the human touch: “Malaysians still appreciate the warmth of human interaction. That emotional connection is what makes messaging effective and authentic.”

Her message holds true across the Causeway as well. In Singapore, where some brands also fight tooth and nail for consumer trust, robotic-sounding ads or scripted corporate apologies don’t exactly spark those warm, fuzzy feelings.

“AI is like an added risk… We cannot afford to leave AI unchecked…”

Zuraida also warned that if AI is not carefully monitored, it can easily veer into PR disaster territory — especially when it crosses ethical lines or fails to understand cultural nuances.

“AI is like an added risk in a company’s crisis management list. PR practitioners need to lead scenario simulations to identify backlash before it happens,” she said.

To prevent brand reputation from going up in digital smoke, she urged PR teams to collaborate with legal, IT, and risk departments. Think of it as a crisis management Avengers squad — minus the capes.

Transparency is another key point. Zuraida encouraged brands to be upfront when using AI in communications.

“We cannot afford to leave AI unchecked, and proactive disclosure should be the way to go. Human oversight, ethical review, and emotional intelligence are still critical to make AI work effectively and responsibly.”

In other words: If your brand sounds like ChatGPT wrote your apology letter, you’d better let people know a human approved it.

Big AI talks ahead in KL

These issues will take centre stage at the Global Public Relations Conference and Festival 2025, happening from Nov 13 to 15 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur. Organised by the Public Relations Practitioners’ Society of Malaysia (PRactitioners), the inaugural event promises lively discussion on AI ethics, data protection, and cultural sensitivity — a perfect storm of hot-button topics in today’s communication landscape.

Whether you’re a brand strategist, a PR professional, or someone tired of hearing “we value your feedback” from an AI chatbot, this conference will be one to watch. For full details, head over to www.gprcfmy.com

FMT is the official media partner for the Global Public Relations Conference and Festival

