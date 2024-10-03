Personal Finance

AI adoption transforms wealth management in Singapore as investors seek tech-savvy advisors: Report

ByJewel Stolarchuk

October 3, 2024
Businesspeople working together in a comfortable conference

SINGAPORE: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the wealth management landscape in Singapore, as investors increasingly prefer wealth managers who leverage new technologies, a report by Avaloq has revealed.

According to the report, 79% of wealth managers in Singapore view AI as an essential component for the industry’s future, while 83% see it as a key differentiator that can offer a competitive edge.

In line with this, nearly half (47%) of investors are considering switching their wealth manager or bank, with the top reasons being underperforming portfolios (43%), insufficient transparency and communication (31%), and the reluctance of wealth managers to embrace modern technology (31%).

The report highlights that 67% of investors find it crucial to witness the impact of their investment decisions during live meetings, considering it fundamental to building trust with their advisors.

Furthermore, 65% place a high value on having access to advanced investment analytics and tools that provide clear portfolio visualization.

See also  Smart dog collar tells owners what’s in a bark!

According to Avaloq’s findings, investor trust is heavily influenced by wealth managers’ ability to professionally manage portfolio risk while considering clients’ individual risk appetites.

This capability was identified by 77% of investors as the most critical factor in establishing a reliable advisor-client relationship. Despite these insights, many wealth managers in Singapore are dissatisfied with their current technology systems.

The report reveals that 62% find their systems difficult to navigate, while 57% cite the need to use multiple platforms, leading to inefficient workflows and poor data integration.

Additionally, 67% of professionals believe that their existing systems are outdated, making it challenging to access client data (55%) and limiting the availability of comprehensive client data analytics (52%).

As a result, many wealth managers struggle to adopt new technologies effectively. The report shows that 29% still do not use investment advisory tools during client meetings, despite 92% expressing a desire to do so.

A key barrier is the lack of an optimized user interface, which 92% of respondents indicated as a significant issue. The findings emphasize the urgent need for wealth managers to modernize their technology infrastructure to meet evolving client expectations.

See also  Foxconn’s August revenue surges 33% on strong AI demand

As AI and other advanced technologies become integral to the wealth management sector, the ability to offer real-time insights, streamlined data management, and personalized advisory services will be crucial for staying competitive in the market.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Personal Finance

Can Singaporean millennials strike a balance between financial wisdom and the pursuit of happiness?

October 1, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Personal Finance

‘I’m alone and lonely’: Man reveals he saved over S$3 million, but it came at the expense of his relationships

September 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Personal Finance

Quarter of Singaporeans yet to begin retirement planning

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

Rehab centres see rise in alcohol addiction cases, with younger clients seeking help

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans expect China’s influence in Asia to surpass the United States: IPS Survey

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Cost of living squeeze has led to wedding budgets declining by up to 20%

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Investors target Singapore’s industrial and retail sectors as home sales hit 16-year low, analysts say

October 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.