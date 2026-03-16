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In the Hood
2 min.Read

After wife’s driving mistake, drunk man grabs and shoves police sergeant at Woodlands Checkpoint

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A woman who was driving with her husband accidentally entered the motorcycle lane at Woodlands Checkpoint. When questioned, the husband, who was reeking of alcohol, acted recklessly. He grabbed the sergeant’s shoulder, pulled him, and pushed him onto the road.

Following the incident, the 51-year-old man was charged with three offences, including using criminal force to obstruct a police officer in the performance of his duties and refusing to provide a breath sample. He pleaded guilty to two of the charges and was sentenced to one month and five weeks’ imprisonment. He was also fined and had his licence suspended for five and a half years.

Case details

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the police received a case from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority personnel that a car had been spotted in the motorcycle exit lane at Woodlands Checkpoint. It was discovered that the suspect and his family were visiting a friend in Punggol. The suspect drank four cans of beer and three glasses of red wine.

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Because of his intoxicated state, his wife was the one who drove their car. As they were returning home, his wife mistakenly entered the Woodlands Checkpoint motorcycle exit lane.

An officer noticed the situation and went on to assist the wife. However, the officer noticed that the wife was having difficulty manoeuvring the car. The suspect then got out of the car and recklessly reversed the vehicle.

When the authorities discovered the suspect’s behaviour through the surveillance camera, they instructed the officer to stop the car and take the keys. Unfortunately, the suspect became aggressive, and that’s when the officer smelled alcohol on him.

Afterwards, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority arrived at the scene and began questioning the suspect. During the questioning, the defendant reached out and grabbed the sergeant’s shoulder twice and pulled at him. Fortunately, the sergeant broke free both times and warned him not to use force. But the suspect still rushed towards the police sergeant and pushed him into the road while vehicles were still passing by. With this, the defendant was arrested.

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Other related news

A man without a driver’s license attempted to escape from a police checkpoint by leaving his rented vehicle after running to a roadblock in the Canberra area.

However, his plan to flee was a failure because he was later arrested.

Read more about the news article here

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