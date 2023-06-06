After netizen asks ‘Is Singapore overpopulated to you?’ Many say YES!

SINGAPORE: Many in Singapore appear to think that the country is overpopulated, based on answers to a question posted on r/askSingapore on Sunday (June 4).

“Is Singapore overpopulated to you?” asked u/pinkpolkadog, adding that he thinks “most of the issues faced by Singapore today is due to overpopulation,” including healthcare, by which he means lack of beds in hospital settings, as well as healthcare workers facing burnout; housing issues; meaning more expensive, smaller and closely packed-together houses; impacting quality of life.

He explained this further, writing, “So hard to relax in Singapore when everywhere is so crowded. Trouble getting seats and facing long queues at food establishments. In addition, at any public space, you have to move slower because hoards of people are in your way.”

Overpopulation occurs when the population of a certain area is so dense that it results in a deterioration of the environment, the quality of life is hampered, or the population crashes.

“In 2021, the population density of Singapore was 7,485 people per square kilometre. The population of Singapore had been increasing over the years within a very limited space, posing challenges such as housing shortages and land scarcity,” says statista.com.

However, a high population density does not equal overpopulation, as there are areas with advanced economies that can handle a high population density, such as Hong Kong or the Netherlands.

However, practically everyone who responded to u/pinkpolkadog’s question said yes.

One Reddit user wrote, “Yes, in my opinion Singapore is overpopulated. Due to our small size, we are too densely populated,” but added, “But I guess all this is part and parcel of living in a small island city state. What to do? Born here, grew up here and even if I migrate (not planning tho) other countries might not accept me as one of their own.”

Another netizen who agreed that Singapore is overpopulated said his biggest beef is with CBD lunch crowds, writing, “CBD is MASSIVELY overcrowded. It doesn’t help that I don’t have a choice except to work in office. I sometimes wait 30-45 minutes just for my lunch to be served because it’s the nearest food court in the area. It’s a joke.”

“World population might eventually start decreasing, already happening in china and they have many empty houses. without importing, our population would be declining as well,” a Reddit user opined.

A younger netizen pointed out, “because I’m a Gen Z, a crowded Singapore is the only Singapore I’ve ever known…. The “less crowded”, “slower paced” and “cooler” Singapore my parents grew up in, might as well be another country.

“Singapore is definitely over populated. I feel like soon there’ll be a brain drain from Singapore to the west or Europe,” wrote another.

