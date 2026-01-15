// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 15, 2026
27.7 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ The Workers' Party
Featured NewsSingapore News
2 min.Read

After MPs deemed Pritam Singh unfit to be Leader of the Opposition, the Workers’ Party says, ‘We Continue’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 14) passed a motion saying that Pritam Singh is unsuitable as Leader of the Opposition, as well as expressing regret at his conduct.

The motion came in the wake the High Court upholding the Feb 17 verdict finding the Workers’ Party chief guilty of two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee.

Mr Singh disagreed with the motion, which had been filed by House Leader Indranee Rajah.

“A criminal conviction does not negate one’s right to assert innocence; a finding of guilt by the court did not undermine the president’s personal view of his conviction. In my case, my conscience will always be clear insofar as my conviction on both charges is concerned,” he said.

The voting took place after three hours of debate.

The MPs from the Workers’ Party, namely Mr Singh, Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam, Fadli Fawzi, Kenneth Tiong, Dennis Tan, He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim, Abdul Muhaimin, and Louis Chua, as well as Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Andre Low, objected to the motion. They all objected to the motion despite the party whip having been lifted, allowing each MP to vote as they saw fit.

See also  'Drive rich car but small brain.' Netizens condemn driver of Mercedes-Benz who threw bus driver’s phone into street after getting honked at

Eileen Low, the other NCMP from the WP, was not present at the sitting.

After the motion was passed, the WP posted on its Facebook page the hashtag #WeContinue.

613444512 18556979959057786 2711259616829833472 n
FB screengrab/ The Workers’ Party

It reflected part of what Mr Singh said earlier in Parliament, “I have not disappeared and avoided scrutiny. It’s been one month since the judgment. I’ve done my work, I’ve continued to do my work, and I will continue to do my work faithfully, as I have done for the last 15 years.”

The post encouraged their supporters, who cheered the WP on in turn.

“A leader is not just a title, especially one conferred (not sought) by the Executive. Hopefully, this further unites and galvanises more fair-minded Singaporeans to do their part for a different, fairer, and progressive Singapore. Majulah The Workers’ Party!” wrote one.

“No matter what, we will continue to support the WP,” another added.

The party also posted a video underlining its resolve to soldier on.

@thehammertok

#WeContinue

♬ original sound – The Workers’ Party 🔨 – The Workers’ Party 🔨

 

Mr Singh had pointed out in Parliament that “The Leader of the Opposition appointment is not a constitutional or statutory one. I have never operated on the assumption that the Leader of the Opposition appointment is a given, nor have I hankered for it. I have done my best to work with my colleagues to advance the interests of Singaporeans with the Workers’ Party as a responsible opposition through the office.” /TISG

Read also: Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Foreigner was fined $3,000 for pulling hotel fire alarm twice, and caused $20,000 hotel damage

SINGAPORE: A foreigner caused a scene at a hotel...

High-tech promises, high costs: Why AI is still out of reach for many Singapore doctors

SINGAPORE: Despite the Ministry of Health’s S$200 million (US$155...

‘They trained me for only 4 days’: Local employee claims she was unfairly fired after three weeks on the job

SINGAPORE: A local employee has turned to Reddit to...

Singapore ditches fashion for fitness, wellness wins while wallets stay tight

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are increasingly spending their money on health,...

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //