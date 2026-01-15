After MPs deemed Pritam Singh unfit to be Leader of the Opposition, the Workers’ Party says, ‘We Continue’

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 14) passed a motion saying that Pritam Singh is unsuitable as Leader of the Opposition, as well as expressing regret at his conduct.

The motion came in the wake the High Court upholding the Feb 17 verdict finding the Workers’ Party chief guilty of two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee.

Mr Singh disagreed with the motion, which had been filed by House Leader Indranee Rajah.

“A criminal conviction does not negate one’s right to assert innocence; a finding of guilt by the court did not undermine the president’s personal view of his conviction. In my case, my conscience will always be clear insofar as my conviction on both charges is concerned,” he said.

The voting took place after three hours of debate.

The MPs from the Workers’ Party, namely Mr Singh, Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam, Fadli Fawzi, Kenneth Tiong, Dennis Tan, He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim, Abdul Muhaimin, and Louis Chua, as well as Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Andre Low, objected to the motion. They all objected to the motion despite the party whip having been lifted, allowing each MP to vote as they saw fit.

Eileen Low, the other NCMP from the WP, was not present at the sitting.

After the motion was passed, the WP posted on its Facebook page the hashtag #WeContinue.

It reflected part of what Mr Singh said earlier in Parliament, “I have not disappeared and avoided scrutiny. It’s been one month since the judgment. I’ve done my work, I’ve continued to do my work, and I will continue to do my work faithfully, as I have done for the last 15 years.”

The post encouraged their supporters, who cheered the WP on in turn.

“A leader is not just a title, especially one conferred (not sought) by the Executive. Hopefully, this further unites and galvanises more fair-minded Singaporeans to do their part for a different, fairer, and progressive Singapore. Majulah The Workers’ Party!” wrote one.

“No matter what, we will continue to support the WP,” another added.

The party also posted a video underlining its resolve to soldier on.

Mr Singh had pointed out in Parliament that “The Leader of the Opposition appointment is not a constitutional or statutory one. I have never operated on the assumption that the Leader of the Opposition appointment is a given, nor have I hankered for it. I have done my best to work with my colleagues to advance the interests of Singaporeans with the Workers’ Party as a responsible opposition through the office.” /TISG

