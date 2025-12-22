// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, December 22, 2025
30.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Jimmy Lai in a 2020 interview
Asia
3 min.Read

After Jimmy Lai’s conviction, Hong Kong’s former leader admits the quiet kill: How Beijing’s model crushed a free press long before 2020

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

HONG KONG: Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying did not speak out in the heat of controversy or under pressure. He chose his moment carefully.

Just days after a Hong Kong court issued its 855-page verdict against pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai, Leung took to Facebook with a long post. It did not sound like an afterthought or a moment of self-examination. It sounded like a man finally saying out loud what he believed all along.

With no hint of regret — and even a trace of pride — Leung described how, over several years, he quietly called in major corporations and urged them to pull their advertising from Apple Daily. The goal, he wrote, was to drain the paper’s revenue until it was “compressed to near zero.” It worked.

When he was still in office, Leung publicly denied doing any such thing. At the time, the idea that the government was strangling a newspaper through behind-the-scenes pressure was brushed off as rumour or paranoia. Now, with Lai convicted, imprisoned, elderly and in poor health — and with Apple Daily long gone — Leung says he was simply offering “reflection.”

See also  Banned at the school gates: Kratom sales now illegal within 1 km — offenders face 50,000 baht fine, warns narcotics board

What he offered instead was confirmation.

His account makes clear that Hong Kong’s most outspoken newspaper did not collapse because readers abandoned it, advertisers lost interest, or the law ran its course. It was deliberately weakened by political power exercised quietly, persistently and from the very top.

Leung does not frame this as wrongdoing. In his telling, it was the responsible thing to do. Jimmy Lai, he argues, was too influential, too effective and too disruptive to be allowed to operate freely. What mattered was not whether Lai had broken a specific law, but whether he posed a political problem. Justice, in this logic, was measured by results.

What gives Leung’s words their weight is not their severity but their timing. He waited until Lai could no longer respond, until the case was finished and the damage irreversible. Only then did he feel free to explain how power really functioned. Only then did he acknowledge openly that courts were never the main tool — that economic pressure, advertiser intimidation and what he called “early struggle” were more efficient, and that law alone was never enough.

See also  Myanmar escalates crackdown on global cyberscam hubs, detains hundreds in border raids

This is not the voice of a leader reckoning with past mistakes. It is the voice of someone affirming that the system did exactly what it was meant to do.

For years, Hong Kong people were told that everything changed in 2020, when the National Security Law came into force. Before that, many believed, there was still rule of law, press freedom and a meaningful version of “one country, two systems.” Leung’s account shatters that belief.

The actions he describes took place earlier — when the Basic Law was supposedly protecting Hong Kong’s autonomy, when the courts were still trusted, and when the city was being promoted internationally, and to Taiwan, as proof that freedom and authoritarian control could coexist.

Even then, Leung saw nothing wrong with using executive influence to punish a newspaper for its political stance, or with redefining patriotism as loyalty not to the country, but to the ruling party.

Perhaps most chilling is the lesson he draws from the case. Next time, he suggests, do not wait for trials. Do not rely on courts. Act sooner. Be more decisive.

See also  China virus epicentre to open up as world locks down

For Taiwan, the implication is hard to miss. This, Leung implies, is what a “successful” version of “one country, two systems” looked like even before it was formally dismantled: a place where a newspaper could be silenced without a court order, where a leader could deny his actions while in power and later boast about them, and where a publisher’s real offense was not what he printed, but how much influence he had.

In trying to justify what happened to Jimmy Lai and Apple Daily, Leung has unintentionally done something powerful. He has stripped away the last illusion.

Hong Kong did not lose its freedoms overnight in 2020. They were worn down slowly, deliberately, and with the quiet approval of leaders who believed that the law existed to serve power — not to limit it.

If this is the system some still urge Taiwan to trust, then Leung’s “confession” should not be read as history. It should be read as a warning.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //