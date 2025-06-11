AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Singapore edge Bangladesh 2-1 in gritty Dhaka showdown

- Advertisement -

BANGLADESH: Singapore’s Lions clinched a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday evening at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, keeping their AFC Asian Cup 2027 dreams alive with a crucial three points in Group C.

The win propels Singapore to second place in the group standings, just behind Hong Kong, who lead on goal difference following their win over India. Bangladesh, despite a spirited second-half push, slips to third.

First Half: Song opens the scoring

It was a cagey start in front of a passionate home crowd, but the visitors slowly grew into the game. Singapore struck just before the half-time whistle — midfielder Song Ui-young finishing from close range after a deflected cross was knocked down into his path. The goal came against the run of play but set the tone for a clinical Singapore display.

Second Half: Fandi extends, Rakib responds

Bangladesh came out of the tunnel with renewed urgency. Hamza Choudhury, a British-born Sheffield United midfielder, has been making waves since confirming his allegiance to the Bangladeshi Tigers. He dictated the tempo of the game in midfield and created several game-winning openings.

Yet it was Singapore who struck next. In the 58th minute, striker Ikhsan Fandi capitalised on a spilt shot from the Bangladesh keeper to slot home the Lions’ second.

The hosts halved the deficit nine minutes later through Rakib Hossain, who coolly slotted a low shot past Izwan Mahbud after a clever ball from Choudhury. But despite late pressure — including a golden chance for Hamza in stoppage time — the equaliser never came.

New faces, old hopes

The game saw two debutants for Bangladesh: Canadian-born midfielder Shamit Shome and 18-year-old winger Fahamedul Islam, both brought in by head coach Javier Cabrera to freshen up the squad. While Shome was introduced late in the second half, Islam made promising runs that thrilled the Dhaka crowd.

The stadium itself — freshly renovated and roaring with energy — became a true 12th man for the Bengal Tigers. But even with home advantage, the hosts couldn’t find the finishing touch.

What’s Next

Singapore will next face India at home in October, with hopes of qualification firmly in sight. For Bangladesh, the focus will be on tightening defensive lapses and building cohesion in midfield.

As the group heats up, this clash was a reminder of how narrow the margins are in Asian football — and how much heart still drives both sides of the pitch.