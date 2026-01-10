// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Depositphotos/ leungchopan (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Adopted in Singapore, trafficked from Indonesia? Parents caught in cross-border probe

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: The Singapore and Indonesian governments are working together to get to the bottom of troubling allegations that babies were trafficked from Indonesia into Singapore for adoption, officials said on Jan 9. The case has left many adoptive families anxious and raised broader questions about the safety of cross-border adoptions.

In a joint statement, Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said local authorities are collaborating closely with their Indonesian counterparts to verify the circumstances surrounding the children involved.

Singapore police and MSF have requested that Indonesia’s police and Ministry of Social Affairs share their investigation findings, while also confirming the situation of each child brought to Singapore.

The continuing inquiries have produced a problematic situation for a few adoptive families in Singapore, with interruptions in citizenship requests for the children involved. MSF and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority have been in touch with affected parents, providing updates and guidance.

“We understand the worry and uncertainty this situation has caused adoptive families,” said MHA and MSF. “We are doing everything possible to resolve the cases quickly while ensuring the welfare and best interests of the children.”

The ministries also encouraged families who need financial support during this period to reach out to local social service offices.

An earlier AFP report revealed that the case was uncovered after a parent reported a suspected baby kidnapping, which led investigators to a suspect who allegedly admitted to trading 24 infants.

Both Singaporean and Indonesian authorities say their top priority is to uncover the truth, hold those responsible accountable, and, most importantly, protect the children affected by this heartbreaking situation.

