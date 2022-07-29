Entertainment Celebrity Actress Zoe Tay down with COVID after attending two high-profile parties

Actress Zoe Tay down with COVID after attending two high-profile parties

Zoe Tay at Kim Lim's birthday bash. Photo: IG screengrab/zoetay10

Covid-19 is no respecter of persons, affecting the rich and famous to the same degree as, well, everyone else.

By Anna Maria Romero
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Zoe Tay wrote in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (July 27) that she has tested positive for the virus. The actress posted a photo of herself along with an antigen rapid test (ART) with the telltale double lines.

She added a sticker that reads “Quarantine Mode On” to the post. This comes in the wake of two high-profile events, Ms Tay attended last weekend.

On Friday night, she was at the wedding dinner of 24-year-old Joanna Theng, who was a Mediacorp actress in her younger years and more recently, a social media personality, until 2020 when she got into trouble due to controversial remarks about the LGBTQ community.

Ms Theng is the only daughter of Dr Julian Theng, a prominent Singaporean ophthalmologist. She married Mr Jonathan Bowness on Jul 22.

Ms Tay posted photos of herself at the wedding banquet along with friends from show business, writing “Hello friends, long time no see ya!” on her Instagram post.

Media reports say that celebrities such as Rebecca Lim, Huang Biren, Pan Lingling, Xiang Yun, Edmund Chen, and Chen Liping also graced the dinner.

And on Sunday, Ms Tay went to heiress Kim Lim’s birthday party, which was a joint celebration with her young son.

Ms Lim, 31, who has a history of going all-out as she celebrates milestones, threw a big birthday bash for herself and her young son Kyden at Sentosa with the theme “Kandy Karnival.”

The affair was a star-studded one, with celebrities including Ms Tay and Aileen Tan, as well as Xiaxue and other influencers in attendance.

Friends and fans have sent the actress caring get-well gifts as she recovers from the virus.

 

But the actress wrote in one of her Stories that she was missing her beloved upper.

Covid-19 is no respecter of persons, affecting the rich and famous to the same degree as, well, everyone else.

In fact, some epidemiologists have said that we will all get Covid at one point or another, especially as the disease moves to the endemic stage. /TISG

Xiaxue says Kim Lim’s Kandy Karnival birthday bash at Sentosa ‘blew her mind!’ but netizens say ‘We don’t need to know this’

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, July 29

Singaporean TikToker shares money-saving app hack for Grab rides!   Everyone loves a good hack, especially if it involves saving $$$, given the times we live. And so it’s no surprise that a money-saving hack for Grab rides turned viral. And...
Read more
Celebrity

Actress Zoe Tay down with COVID after attending two high-profile parties

Zoe Tay wrote in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (July 27) that she has tested positive for the virus. The actress posted a photo...
Read more
Home News

My girlfriend shouted at me in front of my mother, saying ‘i don’t care about her, i’m a Mama’s Boy’ because I helped my...

A man wrote in online for advice on the NUS Whispers Facebook page, seemingly at a loss for what to do about his girlfriend...
Read more
Home News

AWARE: LGBTQ rights do not impinge on the rights of straight people

Gender equality advocacy group AWARE responded with concern to a recent event held calling to uphold Singapore’s colonial-era law criminalizing sex between men. In a...
Read more
Featured News

Jamus Lim: What the government has done thus far to tackle the problem (inflation) doesn’t seem to be sufficient for anyone

Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC), who is an Associate Professor of Economics at ESSEC Business School, took to Facebook to explain inflation...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, July 29

Singaporean TikToker shares money-saving app hack for Grab rides!   Everyone loves a good hack, especially if it involves saving $$$,...
Read more
Celebrity

Actress Zoe Tay down with COVID after attending two high-profile parties

Zoe Tay wrote in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (July 27) that she has tested positive for the virus....
Read more
Home News

My girlfriend shouted at me in front of my mother, saying ‘i don’t care about her, i’m a Mama’s Boy’ because I helped my...

A man wrote in online for advice on the NUS Whispers Facebook page, seemingly at a loss for what...
Read more
Home News

AWARE: LGBTQ rights do not impinge on the rights of straight people

Gender equality advocacy group AWARE responded with concern to a recent event held calling to uphold Singapore’s colonial-era law...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore