Actress Jo Bo Ah and agency part company after 10 years

Seoul — South Korean actress, model and host Jo Bo Ah has parted ways with SidusHQ after a decade with the agency.

On Tuesday (Jan 26), the agency shared the following statement:

“Hello. This is SidusHQ. This is our statement regarding the expiration of Jo Bo Ah’s contract.

“After a long period of discussion with actress Jo Bo Ah, whom we have been with for the past 10 years, we came to an agreement to end our management duties.

“It was an honour to be able to accompany her since the moment of her debut, while discussing and growing together. We express our gratitude to Jo Bo Ah for being with us for a long time through our precious relationship. We will continue to support her even more brilliant future as a beautiful and lovely actress.

“Also, we express our thanks to the fans who always love Jo Bo Ah and ask that you continue to show interest and support. Thank you.”

According to soompi.com the next day, the 29-year-old Jo shared the following post on Instagram:

“I will always love you. My Sidus family members. Ten years ago, you turned the naive young child Jo Bo Yoon who didn’t know anything into the actress Jo Bo Ah and raised me, protecting me within a safe and sturdy fence, and I thank you for that.

“And I also was so happy to be able to be together with such amazing people. In order to make sure that the 10 years we spent together is not in vain, I will continue to work hard and be happy while I act, becoming an actress who improves. Thank you so much…”

Jo made her acting debut in 2011 with a small role in the daily sitcom I Live In Cheongdam-dong on cable channel jTBC. This was followed by a hosting gig on the audition programme Made In U (also on jTBC) and an appearance in the Korean-Japanese co-production Koisuru Maison: Rainbow Rose.

In 2012, Jo landed her first major role as a former rich girl who falls for a rocker in tvN’s coming-of-age series Shut Up Flower Boy Band. Later that year, she appeared in her first network TV series with a supporting role in the MBC period drama Horse Doctor.

In 2013, Jo and Kim Woo Bin hosted Mnet’s weekly music show M Countdown for two weeks (on April 4 and 11).

The last drama that Jo starred in was Tale Of The Nine-Tailed opposite Lee Dong Wook. The 16 episodes were aired from Oct 7 to Dec 3, 2020. /TISG

