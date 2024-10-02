Home News

Accidents at LTA construction sites have claimed 4 lives so far this year, 1 more than the whole of 2023

ByJewel Stolarchuk

October 2, 2024

SINGAPORE: Industrial accidents at Land Transport Authority (LTA) sites have resulted in four fatalities so far this year, surpassing the total of three deaths recorded in all of 2023.

This alarming statistic was shared by Senior Minister of State for Transport and Sustainability and the Environment, Amy Khor, during the LTA’s annual safety, health, and environmental protection awards ceremony.

Ms Khor highlighted the improvements made in safety protocols, noting that close collaboration with contractors has decreased the accident rate at LTA sites. In the first half of this year, the accident rate dropped to 0.31, down from 0.43 in the same period last year.

However, there were no fatalities reported at LTA sites in 2022 and fewer fatalities in all of 2023 than the deaths in the first nine months of 2024, making the current situation particularly troubling.

In light of the recent fatalities, Khor announced the implementation of a comprehensive zero-accident action plan aimed at bolstering safety measures.

This initiative, developed in partnership with contractors and qualified supervisors, focuses on enhancing worker supervision, fostering a positive safety culture, and reducing hazardous behaviours.

Additionally, the plan aims to improve safety awareness and skills among all employees, especially new hires. During her address, Khor urged employers who have committed to the action plan to rigorously enforce the necessary safety measures.

