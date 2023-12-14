Home News

Accident at Woodlands Checkpoint results in hours of heavy traffic

ByObbana Rajah

December 14, 2023

SINGAPORE: An accident that took place near Woodlands Checkpoint led to there being a traffic jam of at least two hours on the afternoon of Dec 13. It was reported that a car trying to beat the red light collided with the front of the 178 bus service. A live camera feed on the Land Transport Authority’s OneMotoring portal at about 7pm captured a jam which stretched to Bukit Timah Expressway.

In a Facebook post at about 4.50 pm, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said: “A traffic accident has occurred at Woodlands Crossing towards Woodlands Checkpoint. It is blocking two out of four lanes. Travellers planning to depart Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint should expect delays. Motorists are advised to follow our Facebook page for updates”.

 

According to a video shared by Facebook user Tey Yong Peng, an SMRT bus and an orange car were seen at a road junction. The hood of the car was severely damaged, and its grill and front licence plate were detached and lying on the road.

The police said a 62-year-old car driver and his 30-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital conscious and that investigations are ongoing. Deputy managing director of SMRT buses Vincent Gay said that the public transport operator is assisting the police in their investigations.

“There were no reported injuries among the three commuters and our bus captain on board the bus,” said Mr Gay. “All commuters were safely transferred to another bus to continue their journey.”

At 6.33 pm, in an update, the ICA added: “Traffic accident has been cleared, and all lanes at Woodlands Crossing are operational. Motorists are advised to follow our Facebook page for updates”.

